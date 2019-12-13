Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.

You can enter as an individual if you are up for the challenge, or if you think you need a bit of help reaching the 5000-mile milestone you can enter as a group and share the experience and the workload with friends.

Whether the miles are logged on your daily commute, lunchtime ride, evening turbo session or weekend adventures they all count. It’s a free to enter, honesty-based challenge and the #CW5000 community will be along for the ride to motivate, celebrate and provide advice.