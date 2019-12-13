Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020.
Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.
5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.
You can enter as an individual if you are up for the challenge, or if you think you need a bit of help reaching the 5000-mile milestone you can enter as a group and share the experience and the workload with friends.
Whether the miles are logged on your daily commute, lunchtime ride, evening turbo session or weekend adventures they all count. It’s a free to enter, honesty-based challenge and the #CW5000 community will be along for the ride to motivate, celebrate and provide advice.
#CW5000 for the challenge
#CW5000 for health
Make sure you join the Facebook group, share your stories, your motivations, your victories and your failures across social media with the hashtag #CW5000.
During the year we will be posting additional challenges in the group to keep you motivated and there will be the chance to win prizes along the way.
Sign up
Sign up is super easy, just enter your name and email address and a team name if you plan on completing the challenge as a group. Join us for a year of miles and memories.
Cycle
This is YOUR challenge. It is not a mile-chasing thing but rather a journey. It is about being inspired to get out and ride your bike, enjoy riding and reaping the benefits. You need to make a commitment to tick off the miles, even in the dark winter months to keep ahead of the curve, and we will supply the inspiration.
Record
Whether you use phone or computer you can record your miles with a preferred ride tracking software, while riders who prefer to log miles by more traditional means can pick up a the #cw5000 mileage chart in the January 02 issue of Cycling Weekly. Once you complete the challenge you will just need to submit a link to an online profile showing your annual miles, or a picture of a mileage chart.
Talk
#cw5000 has an awesome Facebook group which will help inspire you to ride in 2020! You can get ideas, help, make friends, share your rides, arrange meet-ups or just shoot the breeze.
Celebrate
Everyone who embarks on the this journey will become a member of the #CW5000 community and within the group, e-newsletters and Cycling Weekly magazine we will celebrate the achievements of our members. Everyone who finishes is eligible to certificates, medals and triumphant merchandise from the #CW5000 shop.