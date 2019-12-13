Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.

You can enter as an individual if you are up for the challenge, or if you think you need a bit of help reaching the 5000-mile milestone you can enter as a group and share the experience and the workload with friends.

Whether the miles are logged on your daily commute, lunchtime ride, evening turbo session or weekend adventures they all count. It’s a free to enter, honesty-based challenge and the #CW5000 community will be along for the ride to motivate, celebrate and provide advice.

#CW5000 for the challenge

Taking part in the #CW5000 challenge is a great way of adding purpose to your training and keeping you motivated. It can also help you accomplish something you didn’t think you could, get fit, and make new friends, or raise money for your favourite charity.

5000 miles in one year is no easy feat, but it is achievable. You don’t need to change your life but you do need to stick at it. Be inspired to ride in 2020.

#CW5000 for health

The benefits of cycling include weight-loss, improved mental health, increased muscle mass, reduced risks of heart disease and cancer, better lung health, sleep and brainpower. There ares just a few reasons to sign up to #CW5000.

Spend around 1.5 hours a day cycling and not only will you smash the 5000-mile barrier in the next 12 months, you’ll also give your body the best tune-up it’s ever had. Cycling is one of the best possible ways to get active and become healthier. It’s free, simple and easy to fit around your daily routine.

Make sure you join the Facebook group, share your stories, your motivations, your victories and your failures across social media with the hashtag #CW5000.

During the year we will be posting additional challenges in the group to keep you motivated and there will be the chance to win prizes along the way.

Sign up

Sign up is super easy, just enter your name and email address and a team name if you plan on completing the challenge as a group. Join us for a year of miles and memories.

Cycle

This is YOUR challenge. It is not a mile-chasing thing but rather a journey. It is about being inspired to get out and ride your bike, enjoy riding and reaping the benefits. You need to make a commitment to tick off the miles, even in the dark winter months to keep ahead of the curve, and we will supply the inspiration.

Record

Whether you use phone or computer you can record your miles with a preferred ride tracking software, while riders who prefer to log miles by more traditional means can pick up a the #cw5000 mileage chart in the January 02 issue of Cycling Weekly. Once you complete the challenge you will just need to submit a link to an online profile showing your annual miles, or a picture of a mileage chart.

Talk

#cw5000 has an awesome Facebook group which will help inspire you to ride in 2020! You can get ideas, help, make friends, share your rides, arrange meet-ups or just shoot the breeze.

Celebrate

Everyone who embarks on the this journey will become a member of the #CW5000 community and within the group, e-newsletters and Cycling Weekly magazine we will celebrate the achievements of our members. Everyone who finishes is eligible to certificates, medals and triumphant merchandise from the #CW5000 shop.