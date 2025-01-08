Download your 2025 CW mileage chart

Cycling Weekly readers have been filling out their mileage charts for over 100 years with the pages traditionally printed in the first issue of the year. Now, even in the age of Strava, our readers are still filling out the form as, pinned somewhere prominent, it still works as a constant reminder of your riding.

Printed in the January 3 issue this year, you can now download the pdf, print it off and start filling it in. There are separate columns for each week of the year as well as boxes for a monthly, and running total. And if you're riding for a charity in 2025, you can also fill in how much you've raised

