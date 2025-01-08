Download your 2025 CW mileage chart
CW readers have been filling in their mileage charts for over 100 years
Cycling Weekly readers have been filling out their mileage charts for over 100 years with the pages traditionally printed in the first issue of the year. Now, even in the age of Strava, our readers are still filling out the form as, pinned somewhere prominent, it still works as a constant reminder of your riding.
Printed in the January 3 issue this year, you can now download the pdf, print it off and start filling it in. There are separate columns for each week of the year as well as boxes for a monthly, and running total. And if you're riding for a charity in 2025, you can also fill in how much you've raised
Even back in the 1930s, much was made of those who had reached 5,000 miles in the year, part of the inspiration behind our CW5000 challenge that now incorporates three other distances challenges.
You can sign up to the 'CW Big Ride Challenge' for free and join our growing community of riders posting about their rides in our private Facebook group. There's also a WhatsApp channel and Strava club.
As well as the annual mileage target our riders sign up to, we send them two easier monthly challenges to keep them motivated throughout the year. From fun, photo based challenges to distance or climbings targets, everyone has their own way of tackling them.
The CW Big Ride Challenge is a fun and friendly challenge that aims to inspire everyone who signs up to it to ride a little more than usual, and enjoy it at the same time. All riding counts, including indoor miles, and those done on e-bikes. It's a personal challenge, not a race.
