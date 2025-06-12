Getting set up on MyWhoosh

Creating an account on MyWhoosh is quick free and simple, making it easy to join the Big Ride Challenge weekly group rides each Thursday

MyWhoosh worlds
We’ve teamed up with MyWhoosh to bring you more opportunities to ride together as part of the Big Ride Challenge community. From June onwards we will be running weekly group rides that everyone can join on the free platform. All you need to do is download the app, create a profile, link it to your turbo trainer, and join us every Thursday at 5.30pm.

The rides will be lead by one of the CW team at a social pace (no more than 2.0w/kg) in one of the MyWhoosh worlds.

Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.