Getting set up on MyWhoosh

We’ve teamed up with MyWhoosh to bring you more opportunities to ride together as part of the Big Ride Challenge community. From June onwards we will be running weekly group rides that everyone can join on the free platform. All you need to do is download the app, create a profile, link it to your turbo trainer, and join us every Thursday at 5.30pm.

The rides will be lead by one of the CW team at a social pace (no more than 2.0w/kg) in one of the MyWhoosh worlds.

MyWhoosh is completely free to join as are the Big Ride Challenge weekly rides. If you’ve never used the platform, here’s a step-by-step guide on getting started.

To join our weekly Big Ride Challenge group rides, you’ll need a smart turbo trainer and a device that’s connected to the internet. This can be a mobile phone, PC or laptop - MyWhoosh is available on Apple, Android and Windows.

Finding MyWhoosh in your app store is quick and simple (Image credit: MyWhoosh Apple app store)

Go to your app store and search MyWhoosh. Once you’ve found the app, download and follow the prompts to install it on your device. You’ll be prompted to create an account with your name and email address.

You’ll need to add a few extra details so the program can accurately turn your power into in game speed, just as you would with other platforms or wearable devices.

Create an account when you first login to MyWhoosh (Image credit: MyWoosh)

Set your bike up on the trainer and connect your device to the app. via ANT+. You will be able to connect other devices such as heart rate monitors as well. There will be prompts on the screen to help you with this.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once in the app, click on your profile, then ‘ride’ and you’ll be token to your home screen. From there you can choose a workout, sign up to an event or just ride. If you're signing up for the first time, or logging back into MyWhoosh for the first time in a while, do log in a bit earlier as your app might need updating. MyWhoosh are adding new features and places to ride all the time, and the updates bring those to you.

POV in MyWhoosh (Image credit: MyWhoosh)

The Big Ride Challenge rides will appear in the events page. You’ll need to sign up to these in the app, sorry, but we can’t send you a link to them. Our group rides will take place every Thursday at 5.30pm UK time and last 45 minutes. We’ll be keep the pace steady. Look out for the ride leader whose avatar will have a crown above them.

And you’ll want your miles on your Strava account. To link the two, go to the MyWhoosh website, use the login details you created for the app and click on ‘edit profile’. Click on the connections button and you’ll see the Strava log with ‘connect’ underneath.