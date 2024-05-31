Big Ride Challenge 2024 Finishers List
From 500 to 5,000 miles, a list of everyone who has completed the CW challenge in 2024
We celebrate everyone who has hit their mileage target in 2024. From 500 to 5,000 miles, however far you rode this year, and however quickly you did it, it's something to be proud of. If and when you complete your challenge email us and let us know, all we need is proof of your mileage, which can be a screen shot of your Strava profile page with your name and annual mileage clearly shown. We'll accept all other ride logging sites or apps, spreadsheets and even CW mileage charts.
It's never to late to sign up to any of our challenges and increase your mileage. Sign up is completely free and gives you access to a private Facebook group and you'll receive updates and emails with your monthly challenges.
CW Mini
The challenge for those who rode 500 miles in 2024
Andre Killington
Adam Araujo
>>Medals and certificates coming soon!
CW Midi
The challenge for those who set themselves the target of riding 1,000 miles in 2024
Dr Caroline Simcock - completed on 16 April
>>Medals and certificates coming soon!
CW Maxi
The riders who took on and completed 2,500 miles in 2025
>>Medals and certificates coming soon!
CW5000
Our original challenge distance, running since 2020, for those who complete 5,000 miles in a year!
Lonnie Maddox - Date completed 3 April
Michael Padwick - Date completed 20 April
Janelle Ussery
>>Medals and certificates coming soon!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.
