Big Ride Challenge 2024 Finishers List

We celebrate everyone who has hit their mileage target in 2024. From 500 to 5,000 miles, however far you rode this year, and however quickly you did it, it's something to be proud of. If and when you complete your challenge email us and let us know, all we need is proof of your mileage, which can be a screen shot of your Strava profile page with your name and annual mileage clearly shown. We'll accept all other ride logging sites or apps, spreadsheets and even CW mileage charts.

It's never to late to sign up to any of our challenges and increase your mileage. Sign up is completely free and gives you access to a private Facebook group and you'll receive updates and emails with your monthly challenges.

CW Mini

The challenge for those who rode 500 miles in 2024

Andre Killington

Adam Araujo

>>Medals and certificates coming soon!

CW Midi

The challenge for those who set themselves the target of riding 1,000 miles in 2024

Dr Caroline Simcock - completed on 16 April

>>Medals and certificates coming soon!

CW Maxi

The riders who took on and completed 2,500 miles in 2025

>>Medals and certificates coming soon!

CW5000

Our original challenge distance, running since 2020, for those who complete 5,000 miles in a year!

Lonnie Maddox - Date completed 3 April

Michael Padwick - Date completed 20 April

Janelle Ussery

>>Medals and certificates coming soon!