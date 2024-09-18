Order your Big Ride Challenge finisher's medal

If you've completed your chosen distance in 2024, now's the time to celebrate and order your medal!

Big Ride Challenge finisher&#039;s medals
(Image credit: Future)
Simon Richardson
By
published

Our CW Big Ride Challenge finisher's medals are now ready to order, that means it's time to celebrate your 2024 riding achievements with an environmentally friendly  souvenir that will serve as a reminder of how far you rode in 2024.

Once you've completed your chosen distance simply email us with proof of your mileage so we can add you to our finisher's list. Then you can order your medal!

Simon Richardson
Magazine editor

Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.

