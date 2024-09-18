Order your Big Ride Challenge finisher's medal
If you've completed your chosen distance in 2024, now's the time to celebrate and order your medal!
Our CW Big Ride Challenge finisher's medals are now ready to order, that means it's time to celebrate your 2024 riding achievements with an environmentally friendly souvenir that will serve as a reminder of how far you rode in 2024.
Once you've completed your chosen distance simply email us with proof of your mileage so we can add you to our finisher's list. Then you can order your medal!
There are four medals available, one for each of our challenges. Each one costs £8.99 and include UK postage and packaging. International delivery is a little more and varies by country. If you can't find your country on the list, please contact us to let us know.
All medals are made of wood to help lower our environmental impact and come with a double satin ribbon. You'll also receive a certificate signed by the editor, with fields for you to fill out your name and the date you completed the challenge. If you want more people to know about your riding in 2024, you can also order a Big Ride Challenge t-shirt.
>> CW Mini medal - For those who have ridden 500 miles in 2024
>> CW Midi medal - If you've covered 1,000 miles in 2024, this one's for you
>> CW Maxi medal - Anyone who has ridden 2,500 miles in 2024
>> CW5000 medal - Since 2020 and still our most popular challenge
It's never too late to sign up to the Big Ride Challenge. No matter when you join, all your miles ridden from January 1 count toward your total - so you may have already completed several of these challenges.
If you haven't, then there's still plenty of time to get your miles done. Every year there are lots of riders completing the distance on December 31. They say 'just in time', we say 'perfectly paced!' This is a personal challenge and all miles count, including indoor miles on a smart trainer or bike, and miles covered on e-bikes.
And to make it more inclusive you're allowed to change the challenge you've signed up to at any point. We've already had lots of riders doing just that, so if you think you won't reach your target, or you're going to go on to ride further than you thought, simply let us know and we'll update your preferences.
Every month, all our riders get two smaller monthly challenges to take on. From daily or weekly totals, to discovering new roads, they're aimed at inspiring everyone to get out and ride, no matter how many miles they have or haven't ridden.
Sign up to the CW Big Ride Challenge for free, and get inspired to ride in 2024.
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.
