Big Ride Challenge t-shirts now available to buy
If you want to let others know how far you plan to ride in 2024, you can now get it printed across your chest.
Want to let others know how far you plan to ride in 2024, or give yourself a regular reminder of the target you set yourself? Printing it out and putting it on the fridge - or other visible area in the house - is one tried and tested way of sticking to a goal, another is getting a t-shirt made.
So we've designed this simple set of t-shirts for all our Big Ride Challenge riders, available to purchase via Spring.
We've also added the Mini, Midi, Maxi and CW5000 targets to mugs, giving you a reminder with every slurp of tea or coffee. If you're new to the Big Ride Challenge, click here to find out how to sign up, get involved and inspire your riding.
Available to buy whether or not you completed the distance you set yourself, each is available as a standard t-shirt, and in a women's specific cut, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. And each one is available in various colours
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Once you've signed up and completed the challenge, be sure to let us know. Send proof of your mileage this year (a screenshot from Strava, Garmin Connect or other) to us via cycling@futurenet.com and we'll add you to the Finisher's List on the website and we'll send a link back to our online site where you can order your finishers's medal.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.
-
-
British Cycling says first two stages of Tour of Britain will be most 'challenging' in race's history
Riders set to face 5,000 metres of climbing across first two stages in the Scottish borders and northern England
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Geraint Thomas tips Tadej Pogačar to take Tour de France stage record
The new Tour champion would need another 18 stages to beat Mark Cavendish's tally of 35
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Big Ride Challenge 2024 Finishers List
From 500 to 5,000 miles, a list of everyone who has completed the CW challenge in 2024
By Simon Richardson Published
-
Will riding your favourite road help you reach 5,000 miles this year?
With just two months of riding to go before our annual mileages are confirmed, here are two more challenges to keep you motivated
By Simon Richardson Published
-
CW5000 2023 Finishers club
Find out who has completed the 5,000 mile challenge. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added to the list
By Simon Richardson Published
-
Tinker Bottom on Quicksie Hill - the search for Britain's funniest road names is over
Here are the 27 of the funniest road names from across the UK. And not all of them are rude
By Simon Richardson Published
-
CW5000 finishers medals now available to buy!
CW5000 riders are completing the challenge and ordering their finisher's medal
By Simon Richardson Published
-
Taking the road less travelled: Your May challenges are here
It's high time we tipped over into triple digits on our rides, and tried something new
By Simon Richardson Published
-
How riding down a dead end road can lead you to climbing heaven
Do you turn down dead end roads on a voyage of discovery, or ride on past without a second glance? Here's why you shouldn't ignore them
By Simon Warren Published
-
Download your 2023 mileage chart and track your riding
You might have a Strava account, but you can't stick that to the fridge and look at every morning when you're eating your cereal.
By Simon Richardson Published