Big Ride Challenge t-shirts now available to buy

Want to let others know how far you plan to ride in 2024, or give yourself a regular reminder of the target you set yourself? Printing it out and putting it on the fridge - or other visible area in the house - is one tried and tested way of sticking to a goal, another is getting a t-shirt made.

So we've designed this simple set of t-shirts for all our Big Ride Challenge riders, available to purchase via Spring.

We've also added the Mini, Midi, Maxi and CW5000 targets to mugs, giving you a reminder with every slurp of tea or coffee. If you're new to the Big Ride Challenge, click here to find out how to sign up, get involved and inspire your riding.

>>> CW Mini t-shirts and mugs

>>> CW Midi t-shirts and mugs

Available to buy whether or not you completed the distance you set yourself, each is available as a standard t-shirt, and in a women's specific cut, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. And each one is available in various colours

How far will your riding take you in 2024? (Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

>>> CW Maxi t-shirts and mugs

>>> CW5000 t-shirts and mugs

Once you've signed up and completed the challenge, be sure to let us know. Send proof of your mileage this year (a screenshot from Strava, Garmin Connect or other) to us via cycling@futurenet.com and we'll add you to the Finisher's List on the website and we'll send a link back to our online site where you can order your finishers's medal.