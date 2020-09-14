Best gifts for cyclists 2020

Looking to treat someone who is utterly bike obsessed? The good news is that there’s lots of cycling themed gifts out there which will make their day.

We’ve trawled through the virtual gift stalls to bring you a definitive list of the very best of bike related presents.

Loffi Gloves 2.0 – £35

Loffi Gloves are all about “spreading the glove”, or rather, sharing positive messages on the road – and we were really impressed with our last pair on test.

The gloves have since been redesigned, with an improved palm smiley and touchscreen compatibility.

Buy now: Loffi Gloves at Loffi for £35

Granite Design Stash Multitool – £49

The ‘Stash Multitool’ from Granite sits inside the steerer tube, so the rider you’re gifting will have an 8 piece multi-tool and spoke key ready to go should they need them. The set includes all the bits a cyclist is likely to need – a 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, T25 and flathead end.

Compatible with tapered and 1-1/8″ straight steer tubes with different low cap options, and finished in a fetching orange, the unit weighs 135-145g depending upon which option you choose.

Buy now: Grantite Design Stash Multitool at Leisure Lakes Bikes for £49.95

Retro Style Messenger Bicycle Pannier Bag – £55

Goodordering’s bags are designed to be transferred from bike to high street/office effortlessly, with enough zip pockets and compartments to please even the most organised hoarder.

This model can be used as a messenger bag or pannier, with hideaway clips. There’s reflective strips for additional visibility, and colour options range from green to navy blue and grey.

Buy now: Retro Messenger Bag at Not on the High Street for £55

Worry Less Designs Strava Mug – £10.99

The motto every cyclist has ringing in their head when they press “stop” at the end of a ride…

Buy Now: Strave Mug at Amazon for £10.99

Primal socks – from £10

Cyclists love good funky socks, and Primal has a pretty incredible selection, with something for everyone – from pandas to unicorns, and from stripes to geometric shapes.

Buy Now: Primal socks range at Wiggle from £9.50

RichMitch t-shirts – £19

Not every rider can be King or Queen of the mountains – but your local cafe stop is fair game.

This is just one example of the work of Richard Mitchelson – or “RichMitch, fuelled by tea.” The artist produces a range of cool prints, many of which have been produced in t-shirt form.

The organic cotton t-shirts come in at £19 each, and there’s a wide range available including prints of our favourite pros like Lizzie Deignan and Greg LeMond.

Buy Now: RichMitch t-shirts at Bike Ninja from £19

Where there’s a Will, Emily Chappell – from £14.99

The story of 2016 Transcontinental winner, Emily Chappell; the former courier outlines her first steps into ultra endurance racing, the way markers en route to her first win, and the come-down that can follow on from such life changing journeys.

Buy Now: Where There’s A Will at Waterstones for £14.99

Muc off Wash, Protect and Lube kit – £18.99

A bike will look after its rider as long as the treatment is reciprocal. A kit like this one from Muc Off provides the lucky rider with everything needed to keep the bike in tip top condition (you can always supply it with a link to this video about how to clean your bike in just seven minutes).

Buy now at Amazon for £18.99

Target Velo build-your-own-bike – £24.75

The figurines – both road and mountain bike – come with moving wheels, cranks and chains – even the brake levers work and squeeze the calipers closed.

Buy Now: Build-Your-Own-Bike at Target Velo from £24.75

Target Velo also sell cycling themed photo frames and jewellery including necklaces, bracelets and cuff links so it is worth browsing their entire collection of cycling gifts.

The Road Book – £50

The annual journal of all things racing. The 2019 edition tracked a thrilling season on the road, with analysis from the Monuments, all three Grand Tours, and the Yorkshire Road World Championships.

Enjoy firsthand essays from journalists like Orla Chennaoui plus riders such as Philippe Gilbert and Annemiek van Vleuten.

Buy Now: The Road Book at Amazon for £39.99

Racing Bike Wheel Clock with brake disc – £75

Make sure the cyclist in your life is never late for the club run with a clock inspired by their hobby.

There’s a choice between red, silver or black clock hands, for branding stickers on the rims or not, and whether to have a polished disc brake decoration in the centre.

Buy Now: Racing Bike Wheel Clock at Not on the High Street for £75

Castelli Perfetto Vest – £70.47

The great British weather means that conditions are always a bit mixed – so a gilet is a perfect addition to the cycling wardrobe. The Perfetto offers wind protection and water resistance, keeping the worst off without any risk of overheating.

We loved this garment, giving it 9/10 – so it comes highly recommended.

Read our full review of the Castelli Perfetto Vest

Buy the men’s gilet now at Pro Bike Kit for £84.49 or women’s gilet at Wiggle for £70.47

Camden X KPP Cycling Edition watch – £149

Cyclist Kitty Pemberton-Platt (bykkp.co.uk) has teamed up with the Camden Watch Company to create this beautiful leather strapped time keeper.

Don’t expect it to count miles or calories, but it does have a subtle spoke design and jersey style lettering.

Read our full review here

Buy now: Camden X KPP at the Camden Watch Company for £149

Garmin Edge 520 Plus

The unit is loaded with Garmin Cycle Maps, and you can plan a route on the fly or ask it to reroute you should you go off course. Fitness monitoring, with FTP, V02 and recovery tracking is included too.

Read our full review here

Buy Now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at Halfords for £199.99

Cyclist bookends – £45

For book lovers, who already have an expansive collection of books that doesn’t really need adding to, this pair of bookends featuring racing cyclists can help keep their books in good order while looking great.

The bookends are made from sturdy metal and have a bronze colour painted finish.

Buy now: Cycling Bookends at Not on the High Street for £45

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket – £220

This jacket from Rapha meets Gore and offers total waterproofing via Shakedry fabric, alongside ample breathability. Rapha has added some reflective details such as a white armband, too.

There is also a pullover option whic has a hood with an elasticated closure and a chest pocket for storage, for adventures off-road.

Read more about the design

Buy Now: Rapha Lightweight Gore-Tex men’s jacket and women’s jacket at Rapha from £220

GoPro Hero 8 Black – £329

The newest GoPro is ‘beyond next level’, according to the leading helmet camera brand. The smoothing has been turned up and the Hero 8 black now has three levels of stabilization – on, high and boost – so you can pick the best option for what you do.

The body is waterproof up to 33ft (10m) and an intelligent photo mode adjusts images automatically whilst the GoPro App creates edits for you, too.

Buy Now: Go Pro Hero 8 at Amazon for £329

Wahoo Kickr smart turbo trainer – £999

‘Best on Test’ in Cycling Weekly’s smart turbo trainer group test, the Wahoo Kickr weighs in at 22kg, can withstand up to 2,200 watts and replicate climbs as steep as 20 per cent.

We liked the ride feel and clean aesthetics of this unit most over other versions, and the set up is as easy as plug and play.

Read our full review here

Buy Now: Wahoo Kickr at Evans Cycles for £999.99

The Cycling Chef: Recipes for Performance and Pleasure – £14.99

Written by Michelin-starred chef and leading sports nutritionalist Alan Murchison, this recipe book contains more than 70 easy-to-make and nutritionally balanced meals, designed for cyclists of all levels.

Buy Now: The Cycling Chef at Amazon for £14.99

Erstwhile 1000KM for Cancer Research t-shirt – €44.95

This cool Belgium brand have done a colab with the famous Belgian concert hall Ancienne Belgique (AB) to participate in ‘1000KM against cancer’.

To help raise funds, all profits from this t-shirt will go directly to cancer research charity ‘Kom op tegen Kanker’

Buy Now: Erstwhile 1000km at Erstwhile for €44.95

5 Rings Coffee – £7.99

What cyclist doesn’t like coffee? It is very much a part of our cycling culture, and so much so that three of GB’s Olympic champions – Philip Hindes, Owain Doull and Callum Skinner – have come together to “find that perfect cup of coffee” with their own brand, 5 Rings Coffee.

The coffee is sustainably sourced and they say their Loring “smokeless” roaster produces up to 80% fewer greenhouse gases in every roast, compared to conventional roasters. Single origin Costa Rican, Brazilian and Colombian options are available, as well as subscription packages from £14.99.

Buy Now: 5 Rings Coffee at Five Rings Coffee from £7.99

Omata One MPH or KPH cycling computer – $700

This unique, steampunk-esque cycling computer displays an analog presentation of your riding data, in either imperial (miles/feet) or metric (kilometres/metres) units.

It can connect with ANT+ sensors on power meters, heart rate monitors and cadence sensors, and displays data for speed, distance, ascent, time and battery level.

This is for those who want to free themselves from the barrage of data flashed up by our screens, but still want to keep track of some metrics.

Buy Now: Omata One MPH or KPH at Omata for $700

Print out and present gifts

Running out of time? All of these gifts will come with email certification that you can slot into an envelope on the day…

Cycling Weekly subscription – from £24.99 for 12 weeks

A Cycling Weekly subscription can provide a rider with news, fitness and training advice as well as insightful features and interviews, every single week.

You can set up a 12 week subscription to the print mag for as little as £28.99, or get an iPad/iPhone subscription for the same time period for £24.99.

Check out the Cycling Weekly magazine subscription options here

Strava subscription – £47.99 a year

Strava is the cyclist’s social media platform – displaying rides and allowing riders to chase Strava segment success which is rewarded by Kudos from followers.

With Strava’s subscription pack, the tool moves from being a social ride sharing app and to a evaluation tool and training aid, with advanced analytics and personalised coaching. As well as safety features, personal heatmaps and route planning capability.

Buy it now at Strava for £47.99

British Cycling or CyclingUK membership – £22-£75

Memberships to British Cycling or Cycling UK carry a number of benefits for cyclists.

British Cycling Membership

British Cycling membership is available at a number of standards – from ‘Fan’ to ‘Race’.

Race license membership – compulsory for all UK racers – starts at £26 and increases to £78 with liability and legal insurance.

‘Ride membership’ (£43) and ‘Commute membership (£39) gets users legal and liability insurance when commuting or riding for leisure and the ‘Fan’ option (£25) unlocks a selection of discounts at major cycling retailers.

Check out the options here

Cycling UK’s Gift Membership

Cycling UK membership for an adult comes in at £4 a month and provides third party liability insurance cover with an indemnity limit of £10m, plus access to group rides, discounts, access to the Cycling UK ‘incident line’ – and you’ll be supporting the organisations missions.

Find out more and purchase a membership here

