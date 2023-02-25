Tim Merlier doubles up in UAE Tour’s final sprint showdown on stage six
Soudal Quick-Step have now won three stages, with Remco Evenepoel leading the GC into the final day
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Belgian national champion Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) claimed his second victory of this year’s UAE Tour, proving himself as the fastest on stage six in Abu Dhabi.
The 30-year-old burst through a gap in the race’s closing moments, and was able to hold off Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and stage five winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla), who completed the day’s podium.
Speaking after the race, Merlier said: "Today was a good one. It was really hectic. Everyone was so nervous because today was the last sprint, the last opportunity.
"In the last 500m, I found a good spot and went again from far out," he added. "Today was enough."
British national champion Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was absent from the bunch sprint, having suffered a mechanical in the final 2km.
Despite temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius, the wind never picked up enough to force echelons, leaving the general classification unchanged ahead of Sunday’s finale. World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) continues to hold the red leader's jersey, with a nine-second advantage over Ineos Grenadiers’ Luke Plapp.
"Being in the lead for the last day is a special one," Evenepoel told the press in Abu Dhabi. "We're going to defend this jersey very well and maybe, why not, try to go for the stage again tomorrow."
How it happened
Soon after the flag drop, a three-man breakaway formed - made up of intermediate sprints classification leader Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Samuele Zoccarato (Grean Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and former US national champion Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) - but was kept on a tight leash by the peloton.
The trio were reeled in with 5km to go, before the sprint trains took charge on the wide run-in to the line.
Hoping to set up a second successive win for Groenewegen, Jayco AlUla led the bunch through sweeping right-hand bend onto the finishing straight. There, as the road veered slightly to the left, Merlier found a gap on the inside and accelerated through to the front.
Only Bennett was able to follow the green jersey wearer's wheel, but the Irishman couldn't muster the speed to come around him.
Merlier lifted his arms to mark his team's third win of this year's UAE Tour, adding to his sprint success on stage one and victory in the team time trial on stage two.
The race will conclude on Sunday with a summit finish atop the steeply pitched, 10km-long climb of Jebel Hafeet.
Results
UAE Tour 2023, stage six: Warner Bros. World to Abu Dhabi Breakwater (166km)
1. Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 3-41-12
2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
4. Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5. Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar
6. Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
7. Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
8. Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
9. Emīls Liepiņš (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
10. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious, all at same time
General classification after stage six
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 16-14-28
2. Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 9s
3. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious, at 13s
4. Stefan de Bod (Zaf) EF Education-EasyPost, at 1-03
5. Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious, at 1-06
6. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Team DSM
7. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM, both at 1-12
8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
9. Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost, both at 1-13
10. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-14
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Stories in the sand: life in a desert breakaway
Meet the riders who experienced the deserts of Saudi Arabia more than anyone else
By Adam Becket • Published
-
British Cycling unveils first plans under Shell partnership
Funding pot for clubs that support disabled riders announced
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Molano sprints to stage four victory at UAE Tour to save UAE Team Emirates' race
Colombian rider wins stage for home team at fourth opportunity, as Remco Evenepoel continues in race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel edges closer to UAE Tour lead as Soudal Quick-Step win stage two team time trial
The Belgian team won by a single second, leaving Evenepoel tied on time at the top of the GC
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘That’s not bad’ - Mark Cavendish pleased with first podium finish for Astana at UAE Tour
The British road champion recorded his best race result since joining Astana Qazaqstan
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tim Merlier declared winner of UAE Tour stage one in tight photo finish
The Soudal Quick-Step rider's team-mate Remco Evenepoel stretched out an early lead in the battle for GC
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
UAE Tour Women 2023: Start list and how to watch
Discover the full start list of this year's UAE Tour Women
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar wins UAE Tour with stage seven victory atop Jebel Hafeet
The Slovenian claimed the red jersey with his second stage win of the race.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mathias Vacek wins stage six of UAE Tour as peloton fails to catch breakaway
Gazprom-RusVelo make numbers in break count as sprinters have to settle for minor places
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory on stage five of UAE Tour
Belgian rider wins second sprint of the race ahead of Olav Kooij and Sam Bennett
By Adam Becket • Last updated