Why was Pogačar sprinting on stage one of the UAE Tour?

Jonathan Milan won the bunch sprint, but Tadej Pogačar was the first to make a move

Tadej Pogačar on stage one of the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

There aren’t many races you would normally count Tadej Pogačar out of winning. Potentially Paris-Roubaix, but that is yet to be seen. You’d ordinarily rule out a bunch sprint too - the world champion has a fast finish, but is not a sprinter. That did not stop him on stage one of the UAE Tour on Monday, however, when at the end of his first day of racing of the year, the three-time Tour de France champion tried to battle against specialists like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and the day’s winner, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Pogačar is not a conventional GC rider, and it probably helps that the race is in the UAE, sponsors of his UAE Team Emirates XRG squad, but seeing him at the front of a sprint is far from usual. Even more interestingly, the Slovenian was not the only non-sprinter to be up there, with last year’s winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) and Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) all present inside the top 11 on what was labelled as a flat stage.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

