Three broken collarbones later, Oscar Onley fulfils 'childhood dream' at Tour de France

Scot targeting a stage win on Tour debut as he develops GC credentials

Oscar Onley riding for dsm-firmenich PostNL
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

When Oscar Onley lines up for his Tour de France debut on Saturday, he'll do so with plates and pins holding his collarbone together.

It's a bone that cyclists know well, a common fracture among the bunch, but dsm-firmenich PostNL's young Scot knows it better than anyone. In an eight-month period this past year, Onley suffered three crashes, each of them leaving him with a broken collarbone.

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

