'I'm really happy with today' - Mathieu van der Poel wins men's Omloop Nieuwsblad with crushing acceleration on the Muur van Geraardsbergen

Former World Champion will hope to break the Omloop-Flanders curse in five weeks' time

Dan Challis's avatar
By
published
Van der Poel Omloop 2026
It was Van der Poel's first participation at the race in his career
(Image credit: Getty Images)

No rider has ever won Omloop Niewsblad and the Tour of Flanders in the same season, but Mathieu van der Poel will hope to become that man to break that curse in 2026 after claiming an utterly dominant victory with an effortlessly brilliant attack on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Alpecin-Premier Tech's talismanic leader moved clear of the peloton with 45km to go alongside Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). The three worked well together before Van der Poel dispatched his rivals with ease on the opening sections of Flanders' most famous climb.

How it happened

Van der Poel Omloop

Van der Poel on the head of the leading group

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening three quarters of the 2026 edition of the men's Omloop Nieuwsblad took place in a familiar fashion, with a small breakaway made up of smaller teams enjoying a modest advantage as the favourites race laid low and readied themselves in the peloton.

That’s not to say things weren’t eventful behind in the opening skirmishes. The race was strewn with crashes throughout, with riders such as Ineos Grenadiers’ Magnus Sheffield, Tudor’s Stefan Kung and Soudal Quick-Step’s Paul Magnier among those coming down.

It wasn’t until the Molenberg with 45km to go when the first major attacks were seen. Lidl-Trek had split the bunch on the windy approach to the climb but it was UAE's Vermeersch who tried to take advantage, launching an impressive acceleration before being closed down by Van der Poel and then joined by Tim van Dijke on the descent.

The trio quickly joined the remainder of the breakaway, Jelte Krijnsen (Jayco-AlUla), Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Vincent van Hemelen (Team Flanders-Baloise), stretching their lead to a minute as teams struggled to construct an organised chase behind.

Eventually, Visma-Lease a Bike gathered a couple of domestiques with 25km left, reducing the gap slightly. However, another large crash, bringing down Visma’s Matthew Brennan with 19km to go, sliced the chasing group in half.

Vermeersch led onto the Kapelmuur, stalked by Van der Poel who soon took to the fore ahead of the legendary climb’s steepest sections. The trio from the early break soon faded as Van der Poel stretched his legs, effortlessly building a sizeable solo lead which he held all the way to the line.

Results

Men's Omloop Nieuwsblad (207km)

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech in 04:53:55
2. Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +22s
3. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +24s
4. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike, +53s
5. Aime de Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5, +54s
6. Tobias Lund Andresen, (Den), Decathlon-CMA CGM, +57s
7. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
8. Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
9. Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
10. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education First-EasyPost, all same time

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.