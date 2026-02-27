‘We need to be perfect in every detail’ – Demi Vollering aims for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and the Giro d'Italia Women double

Dutchwoman will make a bid for both Grand Tours

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering is to target both the Giro d’Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2026 this season, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Dutch FDJ United-SUEZ rider, winner of the Tour in 2023, and runner-up in the past two editions, announced her different run-in to the French Grand Tour this summer.

“We need to be in good form,” Vollering said of the Tour. “Fresh physically and mentally, and we need to be there at the start line with the thought that we can do it - and I really believe that we can do it.”

“The course suits us really well, we have the TT and it’s also a harder course,” Chabbey said. “We did a recon from Nice and it’s hard until the end, so we need to be perfect in every detail - and together.”

“The main difference is that my summer is a little different," Vollering explained. "There’s not a whole Spanish block in there and also one more altitude before the Giro, so I have more structured big training blocks to prepare myself for other races.”

“Omloop - it’s a very nice race and I'm always looking forward to seeing how I am and how my form is at the moment," she said.

“It would be great to have it on my palmarès but if not, I'm sure it will happen somewhere in the future.”

