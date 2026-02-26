'Faster and more powerful electric motorcycles are being marketed as e-bikes' – New legislation in California aims to clamp down on false marketing of e-bikes amidst a spike in usage

A bill announced last week aims to tackle the false marketing of e-bikes

Three people cycling down the road
The US state of California has set out to distinguish e-bikes from e-motos in new legislation announced last week.

The bill comes after a sharp rise in the use of electric-assisted bicycles across the state, and the rise of higher-powered bikes being falsely advertised as e-bikes.

"Faster and more powerful electric motorcycles are being marketed as e-bikes, which is dangerous to children and adults," Senator Catherine Blakespear said in a press release. “SB 1167 makes clear to consumers whether they are buying an e-bike, which has defined limits for power and speed, or something else."

