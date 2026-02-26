'Faster and more powerful electric motorcycles are being marketed as e-bikes' – New legislation in California aims to clamp down on false marketing of e-bikes amidst a spike in usage

The US state of California has set out to distinguish e-bikes from e-motos in new legislation announced last week.

The bill comes after a sharp rise in the use of electric-assisted bicycles across the state, and the rise of higher-powered bikes being falsely advertised as e-bikes.

"Faster and more powerful electric motorcycles are being marketed as e-bikes, which is dangerous to children and adults," Senator Catherine Blakespear said in a press release. “SB 1167 makes clear to consumers whether they are buying an e-bike, which has defined limits for power and speed, or something else."

The law preceding the bill states that e-bikes must have fully operable pedals, a motor no more than 750 watts, and fall within the Class 1, 2 or 3 speed definitions (up to 20 mph on a throttle or 28 mph with pedal assist). Any bike exceeding these speeds must be registered and equipped with license plates.

Under the new legislation, the sale or marketing of faster electric vehicles as e-bikes could lead to prosecution.

The Californian bill comes after controversial e-bike legislation in New Jersey saw all e-bike users required to carry a license, registration and proof of insurance while riding, as well as the total ban on cyclists under the age of 15 from using e-bikes.

Unlike its New Jersey counterpart, the Californian bill was co-sponsored by community cycle groups CalBike, PeopleForBikes, Streets for All and Streets Are For Everyone.

General and Policy Counsel for PeopleForBikes, Matt Moore, said: "By creating a much needed and robust regulatory structure for electric mopeds and other electrically-powered vehicles, this legislation will close important gaps in California law that have allowed these fast, motorized products to proliferate and be used by underaged and unlicensed operators."

"Importantly, the bill also protects the integrity of e-bikes. By clearly separating e-motos from low-speed e-bikes, SB 1167 preserves access to affordable, safe electric bicycles as a transportation and recreation option for Californians across the state."