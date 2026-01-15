Specialized issue 'stop-ride' notice on commuter e-bikes over potential cracks in steerer tube

Specialized have issued a 'stop-ride' notice on all Turbo Como SL e-bikes, due to the potential for cracks in the steerer tube.

In an email sent out to retailers and customers on Thursday afternoon, Mark Schroeder, the senior director of quality and test engineering at Specialized, asked people to "stop riding immediately".

He wrote: "At Specialized, our riders always come first. We have identified a potential issue with forks fitted to all models of Turbo Como SL bicycles.

"The fork steerer tube on affected bikes may develop a small fatigue crack which depending on use could lead to a progressive failure of the fork, posing a fall hazard.

"We ask that you stop riding your Como SL bicycle immediately. If you are no longer the owner, please inform the new owner."

The bikes are described on the American company's website as "the ultimate combination of power, range, and comfort for city and beyond". They retail from £1,999.

"Specialized are working with the U.S. CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) to obtain the required approvals to provide you with a solution," Schroeder continued. "At this time, we believe it will be several weeks before we can provide details of an approved rework plan.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Riders should therefore check www.specialized.com/safety-notices for periodic updates. As riders ourselves, we understand the inconvenience and recognise that many of you rely on your Como SL as a mode of transportation. Ensuring you are back on your bike as swiftly as possible is our utmost priority and we will provide an update as soon as we can.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and want to thank you for riding Specialized."

A separate email to retailers reads: "We ask that you remove all variants of Como SL from both your sales floor and website immediately pending further instructions."

It's just the latest stop-ride or recall to come from the bike industry in recent months. In December Stromer found evidence of people actually crashing as a result of an issue, Cube found an issue with a fork, and even the mighty Trek issued a recall.