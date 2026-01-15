Specialized issue 'stop-ride' notice on commuter e-bikes over potential cracks in steerer tube

All Turbo Como SL bikes could have issue

A Specialized Turbo Como SL
Specialized have issued a 'stop-ride' notice on all Turbo Como SL e-bikes, due to the potential for cracks in the steerer tube.

In an email sent out to retailers and customers on Thursday afternoon, Mark Schroeder, the senior director of quality and test engineering at Specialized, asked people to "stop riding immediately".

The bikes are described on the American company's website as "the ultimate combination of power, range, and comfort for city and beyond". They retail from £1,999.

