Specialized gives Como commuter e-bike the lightweight touch

The commuter option now weighs 17kg with a promised range of 93 miles

Specialized has updated its Turbo Como electric commuter bike, dropping the weight by fitting the own-brand motor system also seen on the Turbo Creo SL and Vado SL.

The Turbo Como SL (super light) is now powered by Specialized’s ‘SL1.1’ motor system, which offers 240 watts of assistance and weighs in at 1.95 kilograms.

The built bike weighs a claimed 17kg. Whilst that’s a fair increase over road-going models – like the Scott Addict e-Ride (10.75kg) and Ribble SL e (12kg), it is on the low end when compared with more heads-up, practical commuter options.

The Turbo Como SL will provide an approximate range of 93 miles, and “up to 120 miles” per charge with an optional range extender in use. As ever the exact figure will depend on a range of factors such as rider weight, weather conditions, and elevation. In the UK, the Como SL is restricted to 25kph. The 320Wh battery takes 2.5 hours to reach full charge.

The bike is available in two builds – the Como SL 5.0 at £4250 and the Como SL 4.0 at £3500. The 5.0 benefits from a belt-drive, which cuts maintenance and reduces the chance of getting oily marks on trousers or skirts.

Both bikes come with internal hub gears, which cut maintenance, and they’re built around 650b wheels, allowing for the use of wide 2.3″ tyres, in this case Nimbus’ 2 Sport Reflects. These should cushion the bumps in the road and cater for use on cycle paths and in parks.

Mudguards plus in-built, automatic front and rear lights add to the practicality, and the maximum carrying capacity is 35kg, via two pannier mounts at the back designed to take 20kg and a front basket capable of being loaded to 15kg.

The Como is built around a geometry that allows riders to touch their feet to the ground easily, without impacting their ability to get the saddle height right for efficient pedalling.

Control of the electric assistance can be fine tuned via the ‘Mission Control’ app, which logs ride data and also allows for diagnosis of any issues and displays information such as battery life. Modes con be controlled here, or via the buttons on the bike itself, with three options available: Eco, Sport a d Turbo, and there’s a battery indicator on the bike, too.