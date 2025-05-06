Cannondale's latest Synapse seeks to blend greater speed and comfort in a more versatile package

Updated model boasts 42mm tyre clearance and a more compliant frame alongside downtube storage and SmartSense tech

Cannondale Synapse in action
(Image credit: Cannondale)
By
published

Cannondale has launched an updated version of the Synapse. It’s the sixth generation of a model that was first released twenty years ago, helping to usher in the endurance bike category.

Cannondale Synapse 2025 model in red colourway

The new Synapse is designed to blend comfort with speed.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1