Cannondale's latest Synapse seeks to blend greater speed and comfort in a more versatile package

Cannondale has launched an updated version of the Synapse. It’s the sixth generation of a model that was first released twenty years ago, helping to usher in the endurance bike category.

The new Synapse is designed to blend comfort with speed. (Image credit: Cannondale)

While the latest iteration has been completely revamped, it remains true to its roots. The ethos of blending a performance road bike with greater comfort and more user-friendly attributes continues. In fact, Cannondale appears to have doubled-down on its efforts. The new frame features plenty of aerodynamic enhancements, including a wind-cheating front end, but uses a carbon layup that claims to be 20% more compliant than its predecessor alongside clearance for 42mm wide tyres.

An updated carbon layup is said to make the Synapse 20% more compliant than before. (Image credit: Cannondale)

This new Synapse garnered plenty of attention recently as the bike used by Lachlan Morton on his record-setting lap of Australia. It made for compelling evidence of the Synapse’s credentials as a thoroughly modern endurance bike, one capable of blending speed and comfort as advertised. But what makes it so?

Lachlan Morton used the new Synapse to break the 'lap of Australia' record. (Image credit: @kartermachen)

While the aforementioned carbon layup aids compliance, it does so in a relatively light package, helping to keep the bike’s overall weight down. Both the LAB71 and Carbon 1 versions use Cannondale’s Hi-Mod carbon resulting in a claimed frame weight of under 1000g. Not light by true race bike standard but for a bike that’s designed to handle long rides over less-than-ideal roads, it’s pretty impressive. The other model, which runs from Carbon 2 to the entry-level Carbon 5, has a claimed frame weight of 1,150g.

The LAB71 frame weighs under 1000g. (Image credit: Cannondale)

In the search for yet more comfort, the Synapse uses a D-shaped integrated seat post that Cannondale says improves vertical compliance, which results in less rider fatigue. The US brand’s signature uber-skinny dropped seat stays should also assist here. But for most riders it’s likely that generous tyre clearance that will pay dividends; voluminous rubber probably has the greatest impact on overall comfort and Cannondale’s decision to up the ante can only add to the Synapse’s adaptability no matter the terrain. That 42mm clearance comes with a reported 4mm of extra room either side, so the ability to go wider still is there if required.

Reducing the Synapse's frontal head tube size helps to make it more aerodynamic. (Image credit: Cannondale)

In any good endurance bike, the yin to the comfortable yang, is speed and handling. Even if you’re after a road bike that is stable and more upright in its geometry, you don’t want it to feel sluggish as a result. Certainly the Synapse passes the eye test with this regard. The headtube is sculpted to reduce drag and like the downtube is plenty deep. Cannondale’s proprietary V-shaped Delta steerer is used to allow for cleaner cable integration. Paired with the one-piece carbon SystemBar that’s standard on the LAB71 and Carbon 1 models, and you get a front end that wouldn’t look out of place on a WorldTour race bike.

The SystemBar R-One delivers clean cable integration. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Versatility is another key component of the Synapse. Coupled with that tyre clearance, it’s also equipped with some downtube storage. Named the StashPort, it’s paired with the StashBag, designed to hold all the ride essentials in one place. Its inclusion allows you to eschew a tool roll and avoids the need to overstuff your jersey pockets. On multi-day rides it means that you can use a variety of bikepacking bags, while ensuring you have easy access to vitals such as multi-tool or mini-pump. The frame has mounts for bottle cages as you'd expect but there are also hidden mounts for a top tube ‘bento’ box as well as fenders.

The StashPort packed with ride essentials. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale again has chosen to equip the Synapse with its SmartSense tech. Now in its second generation, it provides intelligent lighting front and rear as well as a radar. Cannondale says the integrated front light is smaller yet more powerful than the previous generation - 800 lumens or 400 for STVZO countries. The taillight and radar are housed under the seat, with both lights said to deliver graeter run time, to the tune of a claimed 24 hours. As for the battery, it’s neatly housed in the StashPort and can even power your Sram AXS shifting. This technology is offered on the LAB71 model as well as the Carbon 1, 2 and 3 offerings.

The SmartSense system includes a rear light and radar. (Image credit: Cannondale)

As for those models, the Synapse hierarchy features six options. At the top of the ladder sits the LAB71 version, which features that Hi-Mod, sub-1000g frame, SRAM’s 13-speed Red AXS groupset, carbon Reserve wheels with DT Swiss 180 hubs and SmartSense. A rung down is the Carbon 1, which still uses Cannondale’s Hi-Mod carbon layup and an Ultegra Di2 groupset.

Both the Carbon 2 and 3 models are available with SmartSense tech and feature SRAM Force and Rival AXS groupsets respectively. The entry-level Carbon 5 is the only model to utlise a mechanical groupset in the shape of Shimano 12-speed 105. All models use a 68mm threaded bottom bracket, flat mount disc brakes and the UDH standard.

Prices start at $3,599 / € 3,499.00 for the Carbon 5 and go up to $16,499 / € 15,799.00 for the SmartSense-equipped LAB71 model. The LAB71 edition is also available as a frameset for $5,999 / € 5,799.00