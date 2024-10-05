400km a day for a month: Lachlan Morton sets "mind blowing" round-Australia record
EF Education rider completes astounding feat to reduce the record by nearly 25%
Lachlan Morton has completed his record-breaking lap of Australia, taking more than a week off the previous mark.
He finished at 1:54pm local time in his home town of Port Macquarie, NSW, on Saturday, having ridden the 14,210km (8,829 miles) loop – known as 'The Lap' – around his home country in 30 days, 9hrs, 45min.
The new record was revealed by Morton's EF Education team on social media.
The 32-year-old had averaged 420km (261 miles) per day to beat the previous record, which stood at 37 days, 20hrs, 45min. He also raised $122,000 AUD ($83,000 / £63,250) for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
30 days, 9 hours, 59 minutes | Port Macquarie, NSW | KM 14,203Lachy rolled into his hometown of Port Macquarie at 1:54 p.m. completing his loop around Australia and setting the fastest known time for the Around Australia Record – beating the previous mark by a little over a… pic.twitter.com/SdtfHbQEStOctober 5, 2024
"A huge thank you to everyone who came out and rode with Lachlan, cheered him on, and helped him along the way," EF Education wrote on social media.
"There is so much good in this world, and so many more beautiful corners yet to explore. We hope this inspires you to go out and explore the world."
Morton, who has ridden with EF Education-EasyPost since 2019, began the record attempt on September 5.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He has ridden numerous ultra-distance endeavours in the past, including events like GBDuro and Unbound, and his own 'Alt Tour', which saw him ride the entire length of the Tour de France in 2021, including transfers, in a shorter time than the pros.
His lap of Australia, however, saw him supported for the first time by family and friends in a camper van – making it quite the feat of endurance for those driving, not to mention the van itself.
"It is definitely going to be new to me," Morton said ahead of the ride. "I've been able to have a lot of really amazing experiences doing long bike rides, but being able to share that with a group of people I'm very close with will be very special.
He added: "There will be less to think about besides just continuing to push and push and push. I'm sure everyone will have difficult moments and I'm sure everyone will have very special moments as well. We're going to end up with a whole bunch of stories that we'll save forever."
Demonstrating that he was still open to the world around him rather than laser focused on a record time, Morton even stopped to help out an injured bird during his Aussie epic.
“You might finish a day and you have a huge sense of accomplishment, of relief, and then you’re asleep within 20 minutes,” Morton told CNN sport towards the end of the ride. “And then before you know it, you’ve woken up and you’re back to zero. It’s tough.”
He added: “Rainy days, big, long headwind days – I think mentally they’re probably the most challenging. You’re going to spend 17 or 18 hours just pedalling in one direction straight into the wind, which is quite maddening, to be honest."
Despite the headwinds, snakes, and colliding with a kangaroo at one point, Morton said the experience had been "mind blowing".
“The different experiences you can have just using bikes are pretty remarkable,” he said. “I don’t value any more above the other. It’s just been a journey, you know?”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
'I don’t know where I’d be without my leg' – Paracyclist Meg Fisher to tackle Ecuador’s Highest Peak, 20,549ft Chimborazo, to help provide life-changing prosthetics for amputees
'I will never forget how people told me to keep my expectations of my abilities low...I’m doing this to see if I can do it and to show others that they can do it too,' says Fisher.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's special nutrition isn't as pro as you think
The Giro d'Italia winner has his own Italian dish
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lachlan Morton to ride 400km a day in Australia lap record attempt
Unbound Gravel winner set for five-week challenge
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: A belated Valentine’s special - starring Lachlan Morton, Rafał Majka and a date with a bike wheel
Love was in the air on social media this week
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Free hugs, pickle juice and a broken derailleur: Lachlan Morton's monster Tour Divide effort
The Australian endurance-specialist broke the record for the 4296km, and had to contend with just three gears at the end
By Adam Becket Published
-
Lachlan Morton to attempt to break The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route record
The EF Education-EasyPost rider is aiming to beat the record set by the late Mike Hall in 2016
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Lachlan Morton to target Mark Beaumont's around the world record
The Australian could take on the challenge in 2024
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lachlan Morton raises over $200,000 for Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund with mega bike ride
EF Education-EasyPost rider cycles 1064km from Munich to Ukraine border in 42 hours
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Lachlan Morton will ride 1,063km without stopping for Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
The Australian sets off tomorrow from Munich as he cycles to the Ukrainian border in an attempt to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Lachlan Morton puts Alt Tour jersey up for sale on eBay
The EF Education-Nippo rider will donate the proceeds to cycling charity Pedaling Minds
By Ryan Dabbs Published