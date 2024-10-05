400km a day for a month: Lachlan Morton sets "mind blowing" round-Australia record

EF Education rider completes astounding feat to reduce the record by nearly 25%

Lachlan Morton Alt Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Lachlan Morton has completed his record-breaking lap of Australia, taking more than a week off the previous mark.

He finished at 1:54pm local time in his home town of Port Macquarie, NSW, on Saturday, having ridden the 14,210km (8,829 miles) loop – known as 'The Lap' – around his home country in 30 days, 9hrs, 45min.

