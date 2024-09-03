Lachlan Morton to ride 400km a day in Australia lap record attempt

Unbound Gravel winner set for five-week challenge

Lachlan Morton Alt Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

In his most challenging record attempt to date, Lachlan Morton will look to ride 400km a day to complete a lap of Australia. 

The route, known as 'The Lap', counts 14,201km around the perimeter of Morton's home country, with 44,000m of elevation. The current record stands at 37 days, 20 hours and 45 minutes. 

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

