We've seen Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France shoes and wheels, here's his $450 saddle

It's fair to say that Remco Evenepoel likes a bit of bling.

Since his remarkable double at the Olympics he's been riding around on a gold S-Works Tarmac SL8 and during the run-up to this year's Tour de France we've seen the release of his own shoe, Specialised's lightest and most expensive to date, as well as the new Roval hoops he'll be using in his bid to be in yellow come Paris. And now it's favoured saddle that final gets a release. We take a closer look at the S-Works Power Evo model below.

As well's as Remco's perch we also have a new wheel range from Vision that brings some of the tech found on its WorldTour favoured Metron wheels at a lower price point. Then there's Tacx's Alpine gradient simulator, Swiss Side's aero TT extensions and confirmation of UAE Team Emirates extended deal with Enve.

Specialized S-Works Power EVO with Mirror saddle

Specialized recipe for comfort and support contains 47,000 struts and 21,000 nodes. (Image credit: Specialized)

While the ability to suffer is the hallmark of many great champions, it makes sense that if Remco Evenepoel is going to make his mark on this year’s Tour de France, he’ll need to be comfortable on the bike to do so. And that starts with his saddle.

The Belgain’s perch of choice is the new S-Works Power EVO from Specialized. It features the brand’s Mirror 3D-printed technology and is designed to deliver comfort for riders who like to adjust their position while racing. Such as Remco. “The Power EVO lets me move on the saddle and go full gas longer,” says Evenepoel.

Remco and his Power EVO saddle. (Image credit: Specialized)

The comfort, Spesh says, is delivered via the patent-pending honeycomb matrix that’s 3D-printed from liquid polymer; it’s now 40% bio-based, which makes it more sustainable and said to be more durable and less moisture-absorbent, too. This latest generation of Mirror tech has 47,000 struts and 21,000 nodes and adds up to a saddle that’s said to result in 28.8% less sit bone pressure and 34.1% less nose pressure.

The 3D printed Mirror tech is now more sustainable thanks to a 40% bio-based liquid polymer. (Image credit: Specialized)

A new shape is also designed to add support and thus comfort. While the Power EVO is the same length, 240mm, as the Power saddle, the nose is now 1cm wider and contains almost 20% more Mirror material to better support an aggressive forward position. The new Power Evo is home to the ‘first ever’ invisible cutout. This reduces midline pressure by a claimed 18% and is said to enable ease of movement.

Other details include carbon 7x9 rails and a choice of 130mm, 143mm, 155mm, and 168mm widths. Claimed weights are 212g, 221g, 229g and 243g respectively. The RRP is $475 / £379 or roughly the cost of one of Evenepoel’s new shoes.

ENVE and UAE Team Emirates extend its partnerships

Pogačar will be riding Enve bars and wheels for a few more years to come. (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Enve’s partnership with UAE Team Emirates - XRG appears to have been an unmitigated success. Since teaming up in 2023, Tadej’s team has been the number one ranked outfit in men’s professional cycling, with Pogačar racking up two Grand Tours , six Monuments and a World Championship. Unsurprisingly then, a multi-year contract extension as official wheel and handlebar supplier has been announced.

The team will again be heading to the Tour de France, which starts in Lille on July 5th, using Enve’s SES road and TT wheels, including the SES 4.5, and its road and TT bars, in particular the SES Aero Pro One-Piece Handlebar, which was designed in conjunction with the UAE riders.

“Our path to becoming the number one team in the world has been built on more than just having the best riders—it’s about assembling the right team, from staff to partners, and using the best equipment available,” says Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal & CEO. “Since joining forces back in 2023, ENVE has proven to be a key partner for us, sharing our commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence. We are proud to extend our partnership with ENVE as we continue to pursue victories at the highest level of the sport in the years to come.”

Swiss Side Aero Cockpit System

The bottle holder is removable for UCI and TT races. (Image credit: Swiss Side)

Aerodynamic experts Swiss Side, who supply the Decathlon AG2R WorldTour team, have released its Aero Cockpit System. It’s designed for time trials and triathlon and has been developed over two years and is said to “prioritise comfort, ergonomics, and functionality”.

The extensions are made from T700 carbon fibre and feature a high degree of adjustability, while the foam elbow pads are made from a dual-density EVA foam. Combined it adds up to an average saving of six watts at 45km/h, according to Swiss Side’s wind tunnel results.

The Aero cockpit is designed to offer maximum adjustability. (Image credit: Swiss Side)

There’s also an integrated bottle cage and computer mount for triathlon use, with the bottle sitting between the arms; the mount can be removed for UCI and TT races. The standard 22.2mm round clamps are used to make it compatible with a wider range of TT and triathlon bikes. The cockpit is available now from the Swiss Side website and costs 599€.

Vision SC SL 45 and 60 SL wheels

The SC 45 SL are named for their 45mm deep rim. (Image credit: Vision)

Vision wheels will be highly visible at this year’s Tour, with the brand suppliers to four of the teams who’ll be lining up in Lille, including EF Education EasyPost and Arkéa-B&B Hotels. While the likes of Ben Healy and Kévin Vauquelin will be rolling through France on the Metron models, Vision has adopted some of this tech into its new Service Course range.

The updated SC line up consists of the 45 SL and the 60 SL, with both designed to bring premium carbon race wheels to the masses. The handbuilt wheels feature a full carbon hooked bead rim in 45mm and 60mm depths, with both using a 23mm internal rim width to better match with today’s wider, tubeless tyres and use a brand new hub.

The deeper SC 60 SL in action. (Image credit: Vision)

The V-600 hub uses the same PRS ratchet as the more expensive Metron wheels. With 54 points of engagement it’s designed to be quick, smooth and responsive, even under load. Elsewhere Vision says the forged hub shell delivers strength and stiffness without a weight penalty

Claimed weights are 1,542g for the SC 45 SL and 1,642g for the SC 60 SL, while prices are $1,299 / £1,399 and $1,399 / £1,449 respectively.

Garmin Tacx Alpine gradient simulator

The Alpine can simulate grades up to 25%. (Image credit: Garmin Tacx)

With the Tour de France tackling four mountain ranges in 2025, Garmin’s release of its new Tacx Alpine gradient simulator is timely indeed.

Designed to accommodate the motion of the Tacx Neo 2T and 3M smart bikes, it replicates gradients up to 25% as well inclines up to -10%; gradients can be adjusted manually using the built in control panel, while some compatible apps allow for automatic changes.

Elsewhere the dynamic fork mount enables virtual, real-time steering when paired with compatible apps, while the built-in motion base is created to add a natural and responsive feel. The Tacx Alpine retails for £929.99.