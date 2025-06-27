We've seen Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France shoes and wheels, here's his $450 saddle

The Belgian will be sat atop a new S-Works Power EVO saddle in France plus UAE extends its deal with Enve, Vision launches an 'affordable' carbon road wheel and Tacx releases its Alpine gradient simulator

Remco Evenepoel and his Specialized S-Works Power Evo saddle
(Image credit: Specialized)
It's fair to say that Remco Evenepoel likes a bit of bling.

Since his remarkable double at the Olympics he's been riding around on a gold S-Works Tarmac SL8 and during the run-up to this year's Tour de France we've seen the release of his own shoe, Specialised's lightest and most expensive to date, as well as the new Roval hoops he'll be using in his bid to be in yellow come Paris. And now it's favoured saddle that final gets a release. We take a closer look at the S-Works Power Evo model below.

