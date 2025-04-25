'I've bought four kilos of Haribo just in case' - Meet Dr Sarah Ruggins, who has gone from paralysis to aiming for the LEJOGLE record

On 11 May, Dr Sarah Ruggins will set out to do something special, claiming the outright world record for cycling LEJOGLE - one end of the UK and back - a total of 2,700km.

"I'm feeling calmer as we get closer to the date," the 37-year-old, who works in finance, told Cycling Weekly a fortnight ahead of D-Day. "I was really nervous probably two or three weeks ago but now everything is starting to come together, we have all the team logistics, the crew is finalised, our route has been approved by Guinness World Records, and my taper is in sight. So I'm feeling calm and locked in."

Ruggins is aiming not just to break the women's record, which stands at 10 days, five hours, set by Louise Harris, but the overall LEJOGLE record, set by James MacDonald of five days, 18 hours. She is riding in aid of The Bike Project and Bikes for Refugees, two initiatives close to her heart.

To break the record, to complete the 2,700km challenge - with 16,000m of elevation - will require 500-600km of riding a day. A huge challenge, for any kind of ultra cyclist, let alone someone who only got back into cycling a couple of years ago, and who also has bounced back from a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease which left her paralysed.

However, Ruggins is feeling confident, and thankful that she has the ability to set herself this challenge.

"I could cry thinking about how grateful I am for my health now, and basically my second chance at life," she explained. "There was a point where I didn't think I was going to make it and if I did make it, they thought I might be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. Now I'm at this point where my body hasn't failed me and I'm ready to go out and show other people that it is possible. I'm just reflecting on gratitude and my privilege to be able to do this.

"I think one of the reasons I am interested in doing this ride and pushing myself to such a level is because it will allow me to reintroduce those feelings of discomfort and those dark moments that I experienced when I was ill. But now I'm coming at it from a place of strength. It's my choice now. So, in a way, it will be quite healing for me and hopefully inspirational for some of the fundraising as well."

The Canadian rode the 2023 and 2024 Transcontinental Races, but this attempt will be something completely different.

"Everything is different, going from an unsupported 4,000km race that's 30-40% gravel to a road-based time trial," Ruggins said. "The main difference is that I'm going to be able to push myself to a much higher degree because I'll have a crew, helping me stay awake, helping me with my nutrition, and minimising the rest breaks. The intensity will be much higher."

As for sleep across the 2,700km: "We will be figuring it out as we go, but we're planning 10 minutes off the bike for every four hours. That's to get some proper food in and have a bit of a stretch. When it comes to sleep, I'm anticipating the first 36 to 48 hours, no sleep. What could go wrong? From there I think it will be largely intuitive, but I think I'll start to introduce 15-20 minute naps after the first period."

Nutrition-wise, Ruggins is aiming for 10-11,000 calories a day. "It sounds great until you need to be riding and eating basically 24 hours a day," she said. "I did buy four kilos of Haribo just in case."

There will be no stop halfway at John O' Groats, the most northerly part of the British Isles, and the end point for LEJOG attempts.

"I think my greatest mental boost will come from entering Scotland," Ruggins, who used to live in Scotland, explained. "Psychologically, I'm not going to recognise the halfway point, I have no intention of stopping. I'm just going to touch whatever I need to touch and then just head back, there's going to be no break at the halfway point. I'll be tired, I'll be sleep deprived, and I'll still be settling into the ride."

Her training has been "relentless", with strength and conditioning going alongside endurance training. Recently, that has meant 24-25 hours in the saddle a week, which will pale in comparison to the actual attempt, but is still more than most mortals.

"One of the things I've learnt is you have to be so targeted and how you scale your training," Ruggins said. "You can't scale volume and intensity at the same time, you'll just blow up."

She seems positive, and ready for the big challenge in a fortnight. However, she is hoping to inspire too.

"If you have big dreams, you have to go after them because the time will pass anyway, so you might as well spend the time working towards the thing you want the most, even if it scares you," Ruggins said. "Life has been an exercise in this in the last two years."

She will be riding a Liv EnviLiv, using Gore clothing, and Precision Hydration along the way, as well as proper meals. She's also supported by MOJU and Restrap.

More about the attempt and tracking can be found at www.lejogle.org, while donations can be made at www.givewheel.com. She is supporting The Bike Project and Bikes for Refugees, two organisations that use cycling to support people rebuilding their lives in the UK.