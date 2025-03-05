'The idea was to show we can all do more than we thought we could': pioneer Marcia Roberts on breaking belief barriers and world records

How one woman set out to find her own limits and inspire others to explore theirs

Marcia Roberts LEJOGLE
(Image credit: Chris Godfrey)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Pioneering ultra-distance rider and event organiser Marcia Roberts has revealed how pushing past the mental endurance barrier while holidaying as a novice rider ultimately gave her the self-belief to take on a world record and become a successful event organiser.

She spent 11 days riding in mountainous territory in Vietnam as a rider who was still very much a newbie. The experience proved formative, she told Cycling Weekly's Going Long podcast.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

