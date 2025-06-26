Snakes, spiders and thunderstorms: the Tour Divide record falls

Swiss rider Robin Gemperle has finished the Tour Divide – arguably the biggest race in the sport of ultra-endurance bikepacking – in a new record time.

The former Transcontinental Race winner completed the unsupported 4,400km (2,700-mile) traverse of the Rockies from Banff in Canada to Antelope Wells on the Mexican border in 11 days, 19hrs 14min, making him the first rider to finish in less than 12 days.

According to stories he posted on Instagram, Gemperle encountered thunderstorms, snakes and tarantulas on his journey and, posting with just 50km to go, simply said: "I'm so tired."

But just a few hours later, very early on Wednesday morning local time, he posted a shot of him standing next to the Antelope Wells sign with the short message: "td smash!".

Gemperle's ride was significantly shorter – to the tune of 140 miles (225km) – than it was supposed to be because of rerouting due to wildfires in New Mexico.

According to bikepacking commentary site dotwatcher.cc, it had and confirmed that Gemperle's time would nevertheless be counted as a Fastest Known Time (FKT) because the "fire reroute is not significant enough".

Indeed the route of the Tour Divide, which was first run officially in 2008, is rarely static and in technical terms the FKT would be for the event itself rather than a particular route or distance.

The previous fastest rider in the event was last year's winner, Justinas Leveika, who finished in 13days 2hrs, 16min. Former road pro Lachlan Morton – winner of last year's Unbound – went even faster in 2023, riding 12days 12hrs 21min, but due to the presence of a camera crew, as well as route deviations, his ride was not counted as an official record.

The women's record currently stands at 15 days 23hrs – set by last year's winner Meaghan Hackinen. But that could yet fall in this year's event, which is still underway and will be for some days to come.

At the time of writing – around four hours after Gemperle's victory, Belgium's Jens van Roost continues to lead the race in second place, while France's Nathalie Ballion – a cross-Europe record holder – heads the women's field with approximately 700 miles to go.