Snakes, spiders and thunderstorms: the Tour Divide record falls

Swiss rider Robin Gemperle becomes first ever to finish in less than 12 days

Swiss rider Robin Gemperle has finished the Tour Divide – arguably the biggest race in the sport of ultra-endurance bikepacking – in a new record time.

The former Transcontinental Race winner completed the unsupported 4,400km (2,700-mile) traverse of the Rockies from Banff in Canada to Antelope Wells on the Mexican border in 11 days, 19hrs 14min, making him the first rider to finish in less than 12 days.

