Lachlan Morton to attempt to break The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route record
The EF Education-EasyPost rider is aiming to beat the record set by the late Mike Hall in 2016
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lachlan Morton is about to begin his latest ultra-endurance challenge: The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
The most famous of all bikepacking courses, the EF Education-EasyPost rider will set off from Banff, Alberta, Canada on August 29, and is expecting to reach the final destination of Antelope Wells, New Mexico, United States, on September 11.
In 2016, the late Briton Mike Hall completed the 2,696 miles (4,339km) in 13 days, 22 hours and 51 minutes, and Morton - who in the past few years has undertaken a series of challenges including the Alt Tour in which he completed the route of the 2021 Tour de France and all its transfers - is targeting a new fastest known time.
The Australian, 31, will ride from Canada to the Mexican border completely unsupported, buying and cooking his own food, and fixing his own mechanicals.
"It’s not about whether a record will get broken. It’s about seeing how fast I can do it in a way that is mentally and physically sustainable," Morton said on the eve of his attempt.
"The Great Divide Mountain Bike route is probably the most well known off-road bikepacking route in the world, so once I started getting into bikepacking, it was straight on the bucket list of routes that I wanted to do.
“I have been trying to do it for the last few years and it has just never worked out, but there is a little window in the calendar this year that I can go and ride it. It is obviously super long with lots of remote areas or stretches; it is going to be just a huge challenge, but I think it will be a pretty enjoyable one.
"There is a lot of the northern States that I haven’t seen, so I think it will be pretty special to explore all of that by bike.
“It is a little bit scary. Anytime you take on something like this, it is good to have a healthy respect or fear for it because there are a lot of things that could go wrong and probably will go wrong.
"Just being aware of that, being prepared with equipment, and also mentally, will hopefully help turn that fear into a bit more excitement.”
Morton will be followed by a camera crew - headed up by his brother - with his team documenting his journey on a daily basis.
In a change to previous ultra-endurance rides, Morton is prioritising more sleep, with him imposing 12 hours of sleep on himself every 48 hours. He explained: "I want to do this on a pretty good amount of sleep every night for a few reasons. The main one: I want to enjoy the riding, and it becomes increasingly difficult to enjoy what you are doing when you are running on minimal sleep, for me anyway, because you are not as present and aware. I don’t want to enter that space.
"Also just to be safe, I think that your decision-making and general awareness are pretty diminished if you are running on minimal sleep. I have never ridden this route before. It is a big undertaking, and to try and do all of that while pushing on minimal sleep, I think would be kind of reckless for me.
"But I still enjoy pushing big distances and mileage, so I am going to be — while I am riding — trying to cover as much distance as I can and trying to do it in a time that is as fast as I can while still sleeping.”
Morton will be riding a Cannondale Scalpel HT, and will be raising money for Adventure For All, a non-for-profit organisation that empowers individuals with down syndrome, autism and other intellectual and development exceptionalities through outdoor adventures.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
'It's nice to beat the Tour winner' but Remco Evenepoel considers relinquishing Vuelta a España lead
The defending champion has a 31 second advantage over Jonas Vingegaard
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Remco Evenepoel beats Jonas Vingegaard to win Vuelta a España stage three
The defending champion crashed after he crossed the line and cut open his face
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Lachlan Morton to target Mark Beaumont's around the world record
The Australian could take on the challenge in 2024
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Lachlan Morton raises over $200,000 for Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund with mega bike ride
EF Education-EasyPost rider cycles 1064km from Munich to Ukraine border in 42 hours
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Lachlan Morton will ride 1,063km without stopping for Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
The Australian sets off tomorrow from Munich as he cycles to the Ukrainian border in an attempt to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Lachlan Morton puts Alt Tour jersey up for sale on eBay
The EF Education-Nippo rider will donate the proceeds to cycling charity Pedaling Minds
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Watch Lachlan Morton's epic solo Tour de France with Rapha and EF Education-Nippo's film
Take a look at the intense challenge Morton managed to complete with this film of his Alt Tour
By Ryan Dabbs Published