Lachlon Morton puts Alt Tour jersey up for sale on eBay

Lachlan Morton is selling the EF Education-Nippo Rapha jersey he wore to complete his Alt Tour this summer on eBay.

Morton cycled the entire 2021 Tour de France route by himself on his Alt Tour, setting off from Brittany on the opening stage of the event on the same day as the peloton. However, the Australian managed to reach Paris in 18 days, cycling the 5,509km route five days quicker than the main group.

He completed the route, transfers included, unsupported in aid of World Bicycle Relief, raising around £500,000. Unlike the Tour riders, Morton slept in a tent throughout the duration of his challenge, while also carrying the extra gear throughout his ride too.

Remarkably, he also switched to wearing sandals during the ride too, after he suffered unbearable knee pain because of the new cleats he had installed on his shoes.

Now though, the EF Education-Nippo cyclist is selling the jersey he wore to complete the Alt Tour, which, at the time of writing, has a current highest bid of $3,300. There have been 80 bids so far, with the auction ending on Wednesday 15 December at 12:45pm GMT.

Morton explained on Instagram his decision to sell the jersey: "This is the jersey I wore for the entirety of the Alt Tour. We had some times. I thought about holding onto it but it can do more good changing hands than under my bed."

Morton will donate all proceeds from the jersey sale to Pedaling Minds, a Colorado-based cycling charity aiming to educate people through cycling, providing confidence and control through lessons and programmes.

He also states in the description he "will sign it if you want it defaced."

The Australian is selling the jersey on his own personal eBay account, which only has a 75 per cent feedback rating. Despite having three positive reviews, one buyer gave Morton a negative score after claiming he failed to send a Specialized Zee Cage II bottle cage.

The review stated Morton is a "terrible seller" who "shouldn't be on eBay".

However, with the high-profile nature of the charity auction, Morton's previous feedback shouldn't be a cause for concern.