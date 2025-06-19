Lachlan Morton hails the new generation and declares a rekindled love of road racing

The Aussie has started watching road racing since going ultra, and reveals his surprising favourite ride snack

Lachlan Morton with his bikepacking set-up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Making the switch from road racing to ultra riding has ignited a new love of… road racing, says Lachlan Morton.

The Australian ultra racing star, who is currently racing in Kenya's Masai Mara in the Migration Gravel Race, was speaking to a gathering of cycling fans at the launch of the latest Sigma Sports Cafe Ride film, which stars Morton and Matt Stephens.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1