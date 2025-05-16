'I've been training for my career for a long time': ultra racing prodigy Alex McCormack on taking the big wins and much more

Young Brit also talks tips for first-timers and training on Zwift for the longest events on latest episode of the Going Long podcast

Alex McCormack Atlas Mountain Race 2025
Alex McCormack competing at the Atlas Mountain Race
(Image credit: Atlas Mountain Race / Stephen Shelesky)
What does it take to win the world's biggest ultra bikepacking races? Alex McCormack knows. Despite having only taken up the sport properly two years ago and, at 26, being one of its younger proponents, he is already sitting among the top branches of the ultra-riding tree, having won Morocco's 1,300km Atlas Mountain Race in February.

What it takes, he says, is focus – though his impressive FTP of 380 watts won't hurt either.

