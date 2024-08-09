Olympic mountain bike champion 'had no choice' but to leave Ineos Grenadiers to race on the road

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for Visma-Lease a Bike this week due to Ineos Grenadiers still lacking plans for a Women’s WorldTour team

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The recently crowned Olympic mountain bike champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, has said that she had no choice other than to leave Ineos Grenadiers this year due to their continued lack of a women’s road team. 

Ferrand-Prévot is a five-time mountain bike world champion but has also tasted success on the road, prior to prioritising other disciplines. The Frenchwoman won the elite women’s road race at the 2014 World Championships in Spain. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸