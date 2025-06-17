Cervélo claims its new Áspero-5 is the world's fastest gravel bike

Already ridden to victory by Marianne Vos, the bike features a new two piece bar, compatible with the S5's aero bars as well as downtube storage

Cervelo Áspero-5 gravel bike
(Image credit: Cervelo)
By
published

As the gravel racing scene continues to grow up and speed up, Cervélo has looked to its range of road bikes for inspiration and aerodynamic advances when developing the all new Áspero-5. If the bike's silhouette looks familiar, it's because it borrows heavily from the road going S5.

With the new bike, Cervélo aimed to produce "fastest aero gravel bike", with their own test data producing claims that it is 37 watts faster than the outgoing bike, and 32 watts faster than the closest competitor, the Ridley Kanzo.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1