Leaked Aspero: Cervélo doubles down on S5’s Aero creds to create what must be one fast gravel bike

Marianne Vos stepped out this weekend in her newest rainbow jersey, with what also appears to be a very new, and pretty rapid, aero gravel bike from Cervélo

Marianne Vos riding gravel bike in Germany
Marianne Vos riding an as yet unreleased gravel bike from Cervelo
(Image credit: Leon van Bon)
Contributions from

Marianne Vos won the 3RIDES gravel race in Aachen, Germany this past weekend, the first time out for her rainbow world champ’s jersey, having won the UCI World Gravel Championships in 2024. It wasn’t the only first outing that weekend however, as she appears to have won on-board an unreleased aero version of what must be a new Cervélo Aspero.

Vos completed the course in 3:37:10, beating the chasing group by a decisive 2:25, thanks – perhaps in part at least – to what looks like a very much faster gravel platform, if aero features are anything to go by. This gravel bike looks more S5 than Aspero 5.

