Factor launches its new Monza: a cheaper more practical bike, designed to fit more racers

Factor's new Monza, promises more bang for buck, for more people, without losing the character that makes the OSTRO VAM one of the highest performance bikes on the World Tour

Factor Monza seen from driveside
Factor's new Monza, fast road race bike. Designed for racers.
(Image credit: Factor Bikes)
By
published

Factor's newest bike, the Monza, is an interesting concept. Designed for the everyday racer it seeks to blend high performance with more practicality. The desired outcome is a race bike that’s more accessible than the current WorldTour offerings but doesn’t feel like a compromise for those who still take their racing and training seriously. But is this possible?

Pure racing bikes are exclusive by their very nature. Designed for the best riders in the world they are built without compromise, both with regards to the technologies and materials used and the geometry and ride quality. The result is a raft of super-stiff bikes with exorbitant high price tags, suited for the few rather than the masses.

Image 1 of 3
lifestyle shot of Factor Monza
(Image credit: Factor Bikes)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1