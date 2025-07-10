My Garmin Edge 530 is more than I’ll ever need from a bike computer – too good to miss at just $199.99 on Amazon Prime Day

Forget spending silly amounts on more expensive rivals, this powerful little cycling computer still packs a serious punch

Image shows Garmin Edge 530, one of the best cycling computers
(Image credit: Future)
Simon Fellows's avatar
By
published

As a cycling tech journalist, I’m fortunate to be loaned the best cycling computers from brands such as Garmin, Wahoo and Coros. However, the diminutive Garmin Edge 530 still holds a special place in my heart. It was the very first cycling computer I bought with my own money – at the time, I didn’t have the funds to spend more, and frankly, I didn’t see the need to. I still don’t.

It's been around for a few years now, but I maintain that the Edge 530 boasts 85 per cent of the features of its newer, larger, more expensive rivals. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it boasts 99 per cent of the features you’ll actually use on 99 per cent of your rides.

Garmin Edge 530
Save 33%
Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Edge 530 may be a few years old, but it really doesn't show. This evergreen cycling computer offers almost everything its modern rivals do, but at a substantially reduced price.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1