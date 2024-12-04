Golden oldie Garmin Edge 530 still the most popular computer according to Strava data

Fitness platform Trend Report reveals tech and activity insights for the year

Image shows Garmin Edge 530, one of the best cycling computers
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Once again, the Garmin Edge 530 has proven the most popular cycle computer on Strava, according to the fitness platform's annual trend report.

This affordable GPS unit, which is now five years old was top of the pops on Strava last season too, giving credence to the old adage 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'.

