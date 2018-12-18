Trek bikes 2019 range: which model is right for you?

We take a closer look at what's available from the American bike brand responsible for the high profile Domane, Madone and Emonda models as well as the new Checkpoint plus Speed Concept and 'cross machines

The humble beginning of Trek bicycles took place in the “red barn” – once a carpet warehouse – in Waterloo, USA. The first bikes were steel touring frames, but within three years the brand had expanded substantially.

Eventually outgrowing the barn, Trek moved into a much larger headquarters – still in Waterloo – in the year 1980. From there it began to manufacture road racing bikes, then in 1983 created its first mountain bike before moving into accessories come 1984.

Having started out in steel, Trek moved into developing aluminium bikes in 1985. The first Trek branded full carbon frame came in 1989 – the Trek 5000 had a frame weight of 1.5kg. It was built by an outside manufacturer, and discontinued after a year. Trek made its own efforts at carbon, with an in-house production, in 1992 to much greater success.

Now, in 2019, Trek offers the Madone (aero bike), Domane (endurance bike), Emonda (lightweight race bike) and Checkpoint (gravel bike) as well as the Boone cyclocross and Speed Concept time trial machine.

Trek’s OCLV Carbon

Trek’s carbon bikes have always used their own patented ‘OCLV carbon’ – this stands for Optimum Compaction Low Void. It believe this carbon creates the best compromise between low weight and high strength and stiffness.

Optimum Compaction refers to the way sheets of carbon are layered into the mould, and optimised via heat and pressure – in Trek’s opinion the two treatments are administered to the perfect ratio. Low Void refers to the minimisation of space between the layers of carbon, which might otherwise reduce strength and durability.

In 1995, Trek opened an independent facility in Whitewater, Wisconsin. The idea being that the Waterloo factory would work in frame development only. For those who want to customise their ride, the ‘Project One’ custom paint programme arrived in 2001.

Trek’s pro cycling support

Trek supported now disgraced American cyclist, Lance Armstrong, through his peak years. In 1997, it helped him sign with their sponsored team – US Postal Service Pro Cycling. He won his seven editions of the Tour de Frances on bikes bearing the brand name, but all of said wins were later taken from him following doping violations.

In 2014, the brand sponsored the Trek Factory Racing Team, now called Trek–Segafredo. In that role, it provided bikes for high profile winners such as Fabian Cancellara and Alberto Contador, as well as Jens Voigt, and notably his Hour Record in September 2014.

In 2019, it will continue to support Trek-Segafredo, as well as the new women’s race team under the same name – though its sponsorship of the latter did mean pulling away from Trek-Drops, who it sponsored through 2018.

Trek’s acquisitions

Over the years, Trek has made a number of high profile acquisitions. The most famous, perhaps, Gary Fisher bicycles – the mountain bike brand which it took over in 1993.

Later came Bontrager Cycles in 1995 and Electra Bicycle Company in 2014. Bontrager, now Trek’s component and apparel brand, maintains the same name as does Electra, the creator of leisure bikes and accessories.

Trek’s road bike models

Trek is able to offer a wide range of different bikes, each tuned to a slightly different purpose. Some model families are available in a selection of standards (SLR premium carbon, SL carbon, ALR premium aluminium and AL aluminium), and then these come with assorted levels of componentry to suit your price bracket.

To add even more depth to the range, Trek offers many models in two different ‘fits’. The Madone and Émonda come as standard in an H2 (traditional) fit, but there are versions in what it calls ‘H1’ fit. This is more aggressive, shaving off about 30mm on the head tube to create a longer, lower ride. The Domane comes in an H2 ‘Endurance’ fit, with a few models in ‘Pro Endurance’, again with a longer and lower stance on offer.

Here’s a look at the key model families…

Trek Domane: the endurance model

The Trek Domane was introduced in 2012. It was created to offer a comfortable ride, the key feature being an IsoSpeed decoupler which separated the seat tube from the top tube, thus reducing vibrations and fatigue.

Over time, the Domane has seen some major changes – most recently the 2016 introduction of a Front IsoSpeed, which helps to reduce vibrations at the front end without impacting handling. This came alongside a new slider, which alters the level of dampening offered by the rear.

Though comfort is important to the Trek Domane, it’s still a racing frame, and its prowess has been demonstrated by UCI Pro WorldTour riders at major one-day Classics, such as Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders. Most Domane bikes come with the H2 fit, but there are ‘Pro Endurance’ frames available with a slightly more aggressive geo.

The Trek Domane – available as a men’s build or with women’s specific componentry – is a fast selling model, which comes in three guises. The top end version is the Trek Domane SLR, with prices starting at £3,900 for the Domane SLR 6. This features the brand’s 600 Series OCLV Carbon, front and rear IsoSpeed decouplers, as well as adjustability at the rear.

One step down is the Trek Domane SL, from £2,000 for the SL 5. The carbon used here is the 500 Series OCLV Carbon, which very slightly ups the weight, and the rear decoupler loses its adjustability.

For those seeking the affordability of an aluminium model, there’s also the Trek Domane AL and ALR, with prices starting at £595. The ALR uses slightly higher grade alloy, which once again is a little lighter.

All but the AL models come with disc brake options, and at the top end the SLR model is disc brake only.

Trek Madone: the aero race model

The Trek Madone is quite another beast, and the bikes come built for men and women – the women’s models with women’s saddles and narrower handlebars. With an aggressive geometry and stiffness to boot, it’s a road race hero, and aerodynamics have become part of its lifeblood. When we tested five aero bikes, head to head, the Trek Madone came out fastest.

Modern Trek Madone’s feature a high level of integration, with the cables tucked away yet reachable via an access point at the top of the down tube.

Wind tunnel testing has helped Trek to create their KVF (Kammtail Virtual Foil) tube shapes, used on the frame and fork. These unconventional tube shapes are designed to further reduce drag, helping the rider/bike unit to slice through the air efficiently.

Because being bumped around doesn’t make you faster, the Madone also features an IsoSpeed decoupler at the seat tube and more recently an adjustable one at the head tube, which offers greater compliance whilst still being integrated to prevent adding drag.

The newest model, according to Trek, can offer 17 per cent more compliance through to 21 per cent more stiffness, depending upon your chosen setting. A damper at the seatpost is also said to cut rebound by 13 per cent. All of these stats add up to a bike that can be comfortable and stiff at the same time – and one that earned a place in our 2018 Editor’s Choice awards.

Trek Madone models are far from cheap – the 2019 range starts at £3,000 with the Madone 9 Series. However, all the bikes but one are constructed from the almost top-end 600 Series OCLV Carbon. The top end, and lightest, moniker is the Trek Madone SLR, and the entry level is the SLR 6 at £5,400 with Shimano Ultegra and Bontrager Aeolus Comp 5 Disc Tubeless Ready wheels.

The majority of the bikes come in a more relaxed ‘H2’ geometry, save for the Madone SLR, which is in a ‘H1.5’ fit – this is designed to allow riders to achieve an H1 fit or an H2, depending upon their set up.

Trek Émonda: the lightweight model

Adding more depth to the Trek family is the Trek Émonda, launched in 2014. Designed to be a climbing bike, newer adaptations are capable of negotiating mixed terrains – with disc brakes available and tyre clearance to 28mm.

Trek continues to work on developing the Émonda, dropping the weight of the top end Trek Émonda SLR to 640g in a size 56cm (665g with discs) and 1091g for the Trek Émonda SL (1149g with discs). The weight difference is largely achieved by the use of 700 Series OCLV carbon on the SLR, as opposed to 500 series on the SL.

The aluminium model saw some major work for 2019, and the result earned it a place in the Editor’s Choice 2018 awards. The key characteristic we loved was the way it simply didn’t look, or ride, like aluminium. A lot of this is down to Trek’s “Invisible Weld Technology” which increases the surface area of the frame, adding to strength and reducing weight. The ALR model’s frame weight comes in at a competitive 1112g, or 1131g with discs and it uses the brand’s 300 Series Alpha Aluminium.

The majority of Trek Émonda bikes cone in an ‘H2’ fit, but they can be purchased in an ‘H1’ geometry, if you choose the top end ‘Race Shop’ version.

There are a few nods to neatness and integration around, such as the use of ‘Blendr Integration’ which seamlessly mounts Bontrager’s cycling computer, Ion bike lights or even Garmin computers directly to the handlebars, and on SLR versions there’s ‘Control Freak Cable Management’ which allows for shifter and brake cables to be housed through the frame.

The Trek Émonda SLR models start from an RRP of £4,000, for the SLR 6, with a Shimano Ultegra drivetrain. The SL models come in from £1,800, with Shimano Tiagra and the aluminium iterations start from a wallet friendly £1,100 for the ALR 4 with Shimano Tiagra.

Trek Checkpoint: the gravel bike

With gravel and adventure bikes a fast growing category, the Checkpoint is Trek’s attempt to fill the gap it previously had in the market.

The crucial element here is that both the SL and ALR frame options come fitted out with 35c gravel tyres, and can accommodate rubber up to 45c. They’ve all got internal cable routing, to ensure much stays out, whilst the higher end models use ‘Control Freak’ routing which is neater.

If you opt for the carbon SL model, you get vibration dampening from an IsoSpeed decoupler at the rear, too.

The geometry is not as aggressive as the road bikes elsewhere in the range, to provide stability and confidence on light trails as well as comfort on all-day adventures.

Such all-day rides warrant plenty of kit, so there’s mounts for racks and mounts.

Similar to elsewhere in the range, there’s AL, ALR and SL models.

Entry into the Checkpoint family comes at £950, for the ALR 3, with an Alpha 200 series aluminium frame fitted out with Shimano Sora plus Tektro mechanical discs and Bontrager R1 Hard-Case Lite tyres in 32c.

Next up, the ALR family begins at £1,450 with the 300 series material, Shimano Tiagra groupset, Shimano flat mount hydraulic disc brakes as well as gravel ready Schwalbe G-One Allround 35c tyres.

If you’re after carbon, then its the SL 5, which for £2,700 uses 500 series OCLV carbon, and boasts the rear IsoSpeed decoupler, Control Freak cable routing as well as Shimano 105, hydraulic discs and the same 35c Schwalbe tyres.

Trek Speed Concept: the time trial rig

Trek’s Speed Concept time trial bike has been raced by the pros yet is still seen on the amateur race scene as a popular option.

Men’s and women’s specced models come in at £4,550, or you can pick up a frame for £2,600. This uses the 500 Series OCLV Carbon, and boasts the KVF (Kammtail Virtual Foil) tube shapes described in the Madone above plus a carbon fork with integrated brake and stem – the key goal being cutting through the air quickly.

There’s space to fit Trek’s SC Draft Box and SC Sped Box, largely used by triathletes carrying snacks.

The £4,550 model comes with a Shimano Dura-Ace/Ultegrs mix groupset, rim brakes, and is fitted with the brand’s TT ready Bontrager Hilo Comp saddle which caters well for the forward sitting stance.

Cyclocross bikes

Trek’s got plenty of experience in the muddy realm of off-road cycling – and they’ve got a selection of cyclocross bikes.

The Trek Boone, retailing from £2,600, is the full-gas, cyclocross race machine.

All of the Trek Boone models come with hydraulic disc brakes, a one-by crank and 11-speed cassette and they’ve all got Bontrager’s own 33c cyclocross tyres.

The frame material is Trek’s 600 series OCLV carbon, and there’s front and rear IsoSpeed decouplers to help riders negotiate the mud without excess transfer of vibration.

Combining the mud ready tyres, disc brakes, ‘cross focused cable routing and geo into an aluminium package is the Trek Crockett family.

These start from £1,400 for the Crockett 5 Disc – they key differentiation being the frame material, which is 300 Series Alpha Aluminium, and there’s no decoupler. However, it’s still a performance bike, with SRAM Rival 1 and weighing 8.69kg in a 56cm.