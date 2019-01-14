Pinarello bikes 2019 range: know your Dogma F10 from your Pinarello Prince

Pinarello bikes are all about premium performance. We run through the most high profile models in the range

Pinarello bikes is a relative newcomer to the Italian bike parade, having been launched in 1952 by Giovanni Pinarello – the father of the current CEO, Fausto Pinarello.

In 2010 it entered into a sponsorship agreement with Team Sky, when the Pinarello Dogma became the team’s chosen ride.

The most recent milestone in Pinarello’s history book was the sale of a majority stake in the company to L Catterton, a US based private equity group associated with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, in December 2016.

The purchase did not affect Fausto’s CEO-ship, and he remains at the top of the tree at the Pinarello factory, based as ever in Treviso, Italy.

Pinarello road bikes

Pinarello’s likes to keep its model runs limited, focusing on a capsule collection suited to a range of rider needs.

Its CEO told us: “We don’t want to make a bike for a sprinter, a bike for the climber. You don’t have to have a bike for every ride – it’s all marketing. We find the best combination.”

However, in recent years the range has begun to grow, with new additions designed for mixed terrain such as the Gan GRS.

Pinarello Dogma F10

The flagship race bike, ridden by Team Sky to Grand Tour success.

The staple Pinarello Dogma is currently in F10 iteration – which is one generation up from the previous F8. The geometry has barely changed – and for good reason: Team Sky riders requested that it remain largely the same. Indeed, the geo on the previous Dogma F8 was largely the same as the much loved Dogma 65.1.

The F10 therefore maintains the infamous handling loved by Dogma riders, but with a reworked, concave down tube inherited from the Bolide time trial bike, and fork designed to reduce drag. Stiffness has been improved thanks to enhancement of the asymmetry concept (where the drive side is beefed up and the non drive side is leaner), and the overall weight is lower.

All of the Dogma frames enjoy Pinarello’s ‘FlatBack’ tube shapes, which are shaped to be aerodynamic and stiff, and the kinked Onda fork which provides compliance and aerodynamics.

In July 2017, Pinarello released a disc brake Dogma – the Dogma F10 Disk. The frame remains, for the most, the same, but the Onda fork offers greater stiffness to cater for the brakes and can accomodate a 12mm thru-axle. Material has been placed behind the dropout, and improve airflow and the bikes can accomodate 25mm tyres.

For those seeking ultimate performance, there’s the Dogma F10X-Light, which uses a new carbon lay up to drop the weight down to 760g for a size 53 frame.

Endurance riders will look towards the Pinarello K models – the most recent being the Pinarello K10. The K models enjoy a more relaxed geometry, matched with the compliance the Dogma is famous for and 28mm tyres which make for a capable all day bike.

Designed specifically with cobbles in mind and ideal for endurance rides on rutted roads is the Dogma K10S Disk – which has a special party trick in the shape of the eDDS 2.0 rear suspension. The newest model can be locked out via connection with a Garmin Edge computer and can also adjust itself depending upon the road surface.

Pinarello Prince

Around two decades ago, the Pinarello Prince was the brand’s most premium option. The model disappeared for several years, before reemerging in 2018.

In its reincarnated form, the Pinarello Prince is a more price conscious race bike, using T700 and T900 carbon as opposed to the T1100 used for the Dogma family.

The marginally heavier frame material is also said to be a little more resilient – and it’s hardly heavy, with frame weights varying from 940g for the Prince FX to 960g for the Prince Disk.

Riders still enjoy an asymmetric frame, internal cable routing, FlatBack Profile and the max tyre width is 28mm.

The entry level bike is the standard Prince, at £3300 with T700 frame and Shimano Ultegra build. The Prince FX with the same groupset costs £5500, and uses T900 carbon whilst disc brake models start at £3800.

Pinarello Gan

Introduced in 2016, the Gan aims to provide riders with the luxury of a Dogma, on a more comfortable platform designed for endurance riding. The geo is more relaxed, and there are also ‘EasyFit’ versions which widen the size range available with additional options and come with shorter top tubes and shorter stack.

The Gan frame still features the asymmetry seen on the F10 frames, but it’s less extreme, and the carbon is not quite as rigid – resulting in a more comfortable ride with a reduction in stiffness.

The range has grown for 2019.

The basic model is the Gan, which uses T600 carbon. There’s also a disc brake model, the Gan T600 Disk. The rim brake model’s max tyre width is 25mm, whilst the disc takes a max of 23mm – a slightly counter intuitive design and something that may limit choices as wider tyres become more popular.

Then, there’s the Gan K Disk. This comes with Pinarello’s ‘Flex Stays’, which are designed to increase comfort. The model can also accommodate tyres up to 28mm which will allow for more comfort and greater grip. The carbon remains the same, at T600.

The Pinarello Gan range now includes two gravel ready bikes: the Gan GRS and the Gan GR. The geometry has been further relaxed, with a taller headtube – the stack for a 50cm has increased from 525 on a Gan Disc to 547mm.

There’s also space for tyres up to 38mm, or 32mm with mudguards, and the disc brakes use 12mm thru axle pins.

The GRS (pictured above) also uses the DSS1.0 elastomeric suspension which was initially developed for the Dogma K8S. This offers 10mm of movement, to further dampen the impact of mixed terrain.

Pinarello Razha, Angliru and Neor

Pinarello has several more road bike offerings which tend to receive a few less column inches.

The Razha is Pinarello’s entry level race bike, using T600 carbon and boasting the brand’s asymmetrical frame plus internal cable routing. The max tyre width is still 23mm though, a trend fast going out of date.

The Angliru, by comparison also uses T600 carbon but provides a more relaxed geometry.

The Neor from Pinarello is an entry point into the range, with an aluminium frame and carbon fork. The frame design is still asymmetric, and geometry is a little longer than the Razha with a similar hight stack, making it a race ready option.

Sold as a complete bike, the Neor come with a Shimano Tiagra groupset and comes in sizes 44 to 62.

Pinarello Nytro

The Nytro arrived on the scene in 2017, and with its 13kg weight and road-like aesthetic, made headlines immediately.

With a frame inspired by the Dogma F10, it can offer up to 400 watts of additional power. There’s four settings: no support (0 watts), breeze (125 watts), river (250 watts), and rocket (400 watts).

The whole drive system weighs in at 4.7kg, and the battery is integrated into the downtube.

The frame material is T700, and you still get the asymmetric frame and flat back profiles, plus disc brakes with thru axles and a SRAM Force groupset.

Pinarello Grevil

The Grevil takes Pinarello into the new gravel road craze, but the brand hasn’t put aside speed – the model’s tagline is “full gas, everywhere”.

You can choose between the Grevil+, and standard Grevil – the former uses T1100 carbon whilst the later uses T700.

The key feature is of course its ‘ride anywhere’ appeal, mostly assisted by 650b wheels shod with 42mm tyres. The brakes are direct mount, with 12mm thru axles and the brand’s ‘Rad System’ in use. This means that the brake caliper is positioned in the chainstays, to allow for a thinner and more compliant seat stay.

There’s nods to aerodynamics and speed, in the aero seat post and gravel dedicated Onda fork plus flat back profiles. The asymmetric frame seen elsewhere in the range is built into this chassis, too.

Pinarello Bolide

The Bolide is Pinarello’s time trial model, and it was last updated in 2016, key alterations resulting in a drop in weight and improved aerodynamics.

The new Bolide takes some learnings from the Boldie HR track bike which powered Sir Bradley Wiggins to a new hour record of 54,526 km.

Notable features include a cut out down tube, which allows water bottles to sit flat against the frame, more curved top tube and aero dropouts.

The tweaks also saw the model drop in weight, with 350g reduced across the frame and fork. However, a frame comes in at a pretty jaw dropping £9,999 so the Bolide is far from an entry level option.

Other Pinarello models

Whilst the Dogma, Gan and Bolide are Pinarello’s most high profile models, they’ve got a few more in the stable. Notable additions to the collection include the long distance ready, entry level Razha, and the aluminium Neor platform.

For those planning on some speedy commutes, there’s the drop bar city hybrid Mercurio Disk, which is constructed from lightweight T600 carbon fitted with 160mm rotor stoppers.

Muddy racers aren’t left out, the Pinarello cyclocross bike is the FCX. The frame is derived from the Dogma K, making it nippy enough that you can rely on quick handling but relaxed enough for off-road stability. A rounded top tube aims to provide greater comfort when shouldering the bike and mechanical discs provide the stopping power.

Pinarello bikes history

The company’s founder was Giovanni Pinarello, the eighth of 12 brothers born in the north eastern Italian town of Catena di Villorba in 1922, only five miles from Pinarello’s current headquarters in Treviso. Pinarello started making bicycles in a local factory at the age of 15, but gave that up to embark on a seven year professional riding career from 1946 to 1952.

Despite a handful of race wins, Pinarello’s professional career is perhaps best remembered for his “win” of the Maglia Nera (or black jersey) in the 1951 Giro d’Italia, a jersey that was given to the rider that finished last in the general classification.

In 1952, Pinarello was again promised a place in the Giro d’Italia, but at the last minute was required to give his place up to a new rider on his team. In compensation, the team gave him 100,000 lire in compensation, money that he put towards setting up a small workshop.

Over the next couple of decades the company slowly began to grow, sponsoring its first professional team in 1960, winning the first Tour de l’Avenir in 1961 with Guido de Rosso, and finally taking its first Giro d’Italia in 1975 with Fausto Bertoglio and the Jolly Ceramica team.

Pinarello would have to wait until 1988 to win its first Tour de France (courtesy of Pedro Delgado), by which time Giovanni Pinarello was beginning to hand over control of the company to his son, Fausto, who still holds the reins today.

1988 was also that the Pinarello first teamed up with Team Reynolds, which would later become Banesto, Caisse d’Epargne, and finally Movistar, a partnership that would last a staggering 26 years until Movistar switched onto Canyon bikes in 2014.

The 1990s was a successful decade in the pro ranks, with Pinarello winning every Tour de France between 1991 and 1997 courtesy of Miguel Indurain, Bjarne Riis, and Jan Ullrich alongside many other victories.

The tie up with Team Sky in 2010 reaped even more rewards, with Sir Bradley Wiggins collecting a Tour de France win and Hour Record aboard a Pinarello as well as Chris Froome’s four Tour win’s and victory at the Vuelta a Espana.