Pinarello launches cyclocross and gravel bikes

More top end off-road action from the Italian marque

Grevil gravel bike

Pinarello’s new gravel bike is designed to be aero and comes in two models: the top end Grevil+ and the Grevil. The Grevil + is made of top notch Torayca T1100G UD carbon fibre, whereas the Grevil uses lower grade T700 carbon.

Pinarello says that it’s aimed to cater for the broad range of expectations of gravel bike riders. So the Grevil is designed to cater for those wanting to ride fast on low-grade (that’s UK) tarmac as well as those looking to ride more challenging terrain or take on ultra-endurance rides.

As you’d expect, the Grevil+ runs on thru-axles and uses disc brakes. The fork blades have the same shape and include the aero Forkflap found on the Dogma F10 race bike, which helps shield the disc brake caliper from the wind.

Also borrowed from the Dogma F10 is the asymmetric design of the stays and fork, which Pinarello says optimises power transfer for fast riding off road. The recessed bottle cage mounting point on the down tube also mimic the Dogma F10. But there’s a third mount under the down tube too.

The design of the seatstays and top tube is reminiscent of the Canyon Inflite CF SLX cyclocross bike, with a kink in the top tube and a recessed seatpost clamp to increase compliance. The Grevil uses the aero seatpost found in the Dogma K10 endurance bike. There’s compatibility with electronic and mechanical groupsets and single and double ring set-ups. The Grevil has an Italian threaded bottom bracket.

The Grevil and Grevil+ will take either 700c or 650b wheels, the former with tyres up to 42c and the latter with 53mm tyres. You get the shorter reach and higher stack you’d expect from a gravel bike.

Crossista cyclocross bike

Pinarello was a player in cyclocross in the 1990s. Now it’s back with the Crossista.

Like the Grevil, the Crossista comes in two varieties: the Crossista+ and the standard Crossista, with the same carbon fibre grade options. And it shares the same carry-over from the Dogma F10, including the Onda fork and Flatback aero tube profiles. Pinarello says that these are stiffer and lighter than a round section as well as being faster.

The Crossista has been designed to offer wide tyre clearances up to 42mm – or lots of room for mud build-up with a 32mm cyclocross tyre. Its FlexStays are said to add traction over rough course sections.

Pinarello says that the frame’s asymmetry extends to its top tube, designed to make it more comfortable to shoulder and less likely to slip off while running.

There’s Di2, mechanical and 1x compatibility. And like the Grevil, the frame uses an Italian threaded bottom bracket for ease of maintenance after it’s had a dose of mud thrown at it. It’s UCI approved if you want to race it.