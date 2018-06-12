Canyon goes all-out cyclocross, with new Inflite CF SL and AL SLX lines

New cross racing bikes expand the Inflite range to six models and three framesets, all with the signature kinked top tube

Canyon showed its commitment to cyclocross with last year’s launch of the race-ready Inflite CF SLX, emphasising this by sponsoring star riders Mathieu van der Poel and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Now it’s expanded the Inflite range and brought it down to lower price points, starting at £1299 with the Inflite AL SLX 6.0 Race.

>>> Canyon Inflite range

All the bikes share the signature kinked top tube, which Canyon says leads to a more open frame for easier carrying, while increasing the seatpost length for additional compliance at the saddle.

The flagship Inflite CF SLX 9.0 Race, priced at £4199 boasts a SRAM Red eTap rear mech in a single ring set-up with a Quarq Prime power meter ready carbon chainset. Wheels are Reynolds Assault LE Disc Carbon with Schwalbe X-One tyres. The bike has Canyon’s integrated H31 Ergocockpit CF bar-stem combo. Headline weight is 7.4kg for a size medium.

Inflite CF SL 8.0 range

Next down is the Inflite CF SL 8.0 Team at £3249. With a claimed weight of 7.8kg, it comes with a 46/36 Shimano Ultegra chainset and Shimano’s new Ultegra RX Di2 clutched rear mech, designed to reduce chainslap and chain drop on bumpy terrain. You get the H31 Ergocockpit CF and Reynolds AR 41 C DB wheels.

Drop down to £2699 and the Inflite CF SL 8.0 Race gets a SRAM Force single ring groupset with its clutched rear mech and Quarq Prime Carbon chainset. Other components are as for the Team version. Interestingly, the claimed weight is 100g lower than the CF SL 8.0 Team.

Finally in the Inflite SF SL 8.0 range, the standard bike (without a Race or Team after its name) retails for £2299. You get mechanical Ultegra with an RX clutched rear mech and DT Swiss CR 1600 Spline DB wheels along with the H31 Ergocockpit CF.

Inflite CF SL 7.0 Race and Inflite AL SLX 6.0 Race

Entry point to the Inflite carbon range is the £1799 Inflite CF SL 7.0 Race. It comes with a SRAM Rival 1 groupset with Quarq Prime alloy chainset. Wheels are DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB. You lose the integrated cockpit in favour of a separate alloy bar and stem. Claimed weight is 8.2kg.

The £1299 Inflite AL SLX 6.0 Race is the only alloy bike in the range but still gets the signature kinked top tube; the older Inflite AL has been retired. Another single ring option, the Inflite AL SLX 6.0 Race comes with SRAM Apex 1 and the same DT Swiss C 1850 Spline DB wheelset.

The Inflite AL SLX 6.0 Race gets the same Canyon One One Four Inflite CF Disc all-carbon untapered 1 1/4 inch thru-axle fork used in all the other bikes in the Inflite range.