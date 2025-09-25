Checkout the Checkout - Trek's first full-suspension gravel bike

MTB may have been borrowing gravel bars recently, but this might be the first time gravel borrowed full-suss - with a built in luggage rack

Trek Checkout shot in studio
(Image credit: Trek)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Trek Bicycle today launched the all-new Checkout, a full suspension drop bar gravel bike it says it designed for "epic, off-the-beaten-path adventures". Designed to be faster than a mountain bike on paved roads and more capable than a rigid gravel bike on singletrack, it is, it says, "the ideal rig for road-to-gravel-to-singletrack adventures, ultra-endurance events, extended bikepacking trips, and more".

It certainly turned a few heads here at CW when the press release dropped. But with gravel now regularly flicking through MTB's catalogues for suitable tyres, MTB has been content with borrowing our drop bars, till now. Let's see what the MTB's say now their full suspension is moving over to gravel too.

The Trek Checkout is available as a frameset for $3699 / £2999 or complete builds from $5999 USD / £4999 GBP up to $8999 / £6999 in AXS spec.

Trek Checkout shot in studio

(Image credit: Trek)

Trek Checkout shot in studio

(Image credit: Trek)
Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1