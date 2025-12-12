Trek recalls 700 road bikes and tells customers to 'immediately stop riding' due to chainring bolt issue

Trek has recalled around 700 electric road and gravel bikes in the US after reports of chainring bolts loosening.

Announcing the recall on Thursday, the US bike manufacturer urged customers to “immediately stop riding” if they own any of the following 2026 models: the Domane+ ALR 5 and Domane+ ALR 6 AXS road bikes, or the Checkpoint+ SL 6 and Checkpoint+ SL 7 gravel bikes.

Those whose bikes are affected can schedule a free repair to tighten the bolts with an authorised Trek dealer. As a goodwill gesture, the company is also offering an in-store credit voucher of $20 ($26CAD) that can be spent on Trek, Electra or Bontrager products, and is valid until the end of the year.

The 2026 Domane+ ALR 5 is one of four affected models (Image credit: Trek)

This latest recall comes less than a month after Trek recalled more than 75,000 children’s and town bicycles due to an issue with the coaster brake. Similarly, the company offered $20 vouchers to all those affected – a scheme that could cost the brand more than $1 million due to the widespread scale of issue.

In a safety notice about the e-road and e-gravel bikes, Trek said: “Trek is recalling certain model year 2026 Domane+ ALR and Checkpoint+ SL e-bikes because the chainring bolts were not tightened to specification during assembly. As a result, the bolts can loosen while riding, causing the chainring to separate from the e-bike. If this occurs, the rider could lose control and fall.”

The brand said the repair is “straightforward” and should only take around 15-20 minutes.

“Even if your e-bike appears to function normally, you should stop riding until you’ve confirmed it is not part of the recall or have had the repair completed. Loose chainring bolts may not be visible but can cause the chainring to detach suddenly during use,” Trek wrote in an FAQ about the recall.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which tracks and publishes safety notices, said around 700 e-bikes are affected in the latest Trek recall.

It added that there have been three known instances of chainrings coming loose, although no injuries have been reported.

The affected bicycles were sold online and in-store between July and September 2025, for varying prices between $5,000 and $8,000.

Those concerned they may be affected by the recalls should contact Trek's customer service office directly.