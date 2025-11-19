Trek recalls more than 75,000 bikes due to brake defect, tells people to 'immediately stop' riding them

US bike manufacturer Trek has issued a recall of more than 75,000 bicycles, telling users to stop riding them due to an issue with the coaster brake.

The notice was published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) last week, and affects five bike models sold between 2024 and 2026: the children’s Precaliber 12, 16 and 20, as well as the Electra Townie Rental 1 Step Thru and Electra Sprocket 1 16''.

Users have been advised to “immediately stop” riding the recalled bikes and contact an authorised Trek or Electra dealer for a free repair – a new rear wheel.

The issue relates to the coaster brake – a rear wheel brake that is engaged by pedalling backwards – which the brand says is not adequately lubricated with grease, and could become worn or damaged, leading to crashes.

The Trek Precaliber 20 is one of five bike models recalled, three of which are made for children. (Image credit: Trek)

“If the coaster brake does not work properly, the pedals may spin backward without resistance, and the rider may not be able to stop the bicycle. Do not ride an affected bicycle until it has been brought to an authorized Trek or Electra retailer for repair,” Trek wrote in a statement.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. However, the USCPSC notice warned of a “crash hazard”.

The recall includes 68,000 bikes in the US, plus another 6,820 which were sold in Canada. A spokesperson from Trek told Bike Europe that a further 2,196 bicycles sent to Europe are also affected.

To encourage users to take their bikes for inspection, Trek has offered a $20 goodwill store credit voucher to be used on Electra, Trek or Bontrager items. Given the scale of the recall, this scheme could cost the brand $1.36 million in the US alone.

Bike Europe reported that the same incentive is in place in Europe, where the voucher is worth €20.

Earlier this year, Trek also recalled two models of its Electra e-bikes: the Navigator Go! from 2021 and 2022, and the Ace of Spades Go! From 2018, 2021 and 2022. This was due to an issue with the fender (mudguard) bolts, which were not installed with threadlocker and risked becoming loose.

Those concerned they may be affected by the recalls should contact Trek's customer service office directly.