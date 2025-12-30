300 watts for 13 hours: Unbound Gravel champion crushes the Festive 500 in a single Christmas Eve ride

'I was just stoked to be home for dinner!' says Cameron Jones

Cameron Jones
For many cyclists, the holiday period is no longer reserved for rest and indulgence. Since its launch by Rapha in 2010, the Festive 500 has turned the holiday lull into a global endurance challenge, daring riders to log 500 kilometres between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Many cyclists, especially those in the colder confines of the northern hemisphere, need every one of those eight days to reach that 500-kilometre mark, as the days are short and social demands are high.

In that sense, Jones’ ride feels more relatable. One of cycling’s purest pleasures, and the drive behind the Festive 500, is the simple satisfaction of stacking kilometres, accumulating hours and surpassing your own expectations. What makes Jones remarkable, even as one of the world’s top gravel racers, is that he still embraces that mindset in a results-driven sport where success is measured in podiums, not year-end ride totals.

The Festive 500 ride isn’t the only large mission Jones’ has tried this off-season, either. Before leaving his U.S. base in Virginia this November, Jones took a stab at the infamous Massanuten Ring and its 69 miles of rock gardens, steep climbing, and technical singletrack. While it was nearly 400 kilometres shorter, his FKT of “The Ring” was only two hours less of ride time. He got that FKT by a mere 36 seconds from Virginia endurance legend Abe Kaufman.

