'Rapha came out of my frustration that cycling was this weird niche thing that people thought was sh*t' – an exclusive sit-down with Rapha founder Simon Mottram

Few brands can match the impact Rapha has had on cycling culture but as the marque celebrates its 20th anniversary, it's grappling with shifting tides

Simon Mottram poses for a picture at Rapha cycle club on Brewer Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
Features

In cycling culture, few brands have woven their threads as deeply and beautifully as Rapha. Since its inception in 2004, the British brand has redefined what it means to be a cyclist and what one looks like.

From the outset, Rapha captured the spirit of cycling—a sport that is as much about the beauty of the ride as it is about the grit and determination that fuels it. Enthralled by the age in which cyclists were as famous as film stars, when pros rode with panache instead of high-tech gadgets, Simon Mottram, started the brand with the bold proclamation that cycling is the toughest and most beautiful sport in the world, and then invited the world to fall in love with it, too. Mottram saw the art and beauty in cycling despite the garish, polyester apparel of the time. He introduced the world to cycling fashion, combining form and function in a way that had never been done before.

