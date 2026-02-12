'Our riders are on a level playing field with any of the WorldTour-funded junior teams' – Ineos Grenadiers-backed development squad launched

A new pathway to the WorldTour for young British riders was launched last weekend. Camsmajaco will be run by team managers Giles Pidcock and Ian Mansel-Thomas, who were present in Wetherby for the presentation.

The team, which will operate an 11-rider junior boys programme and a 10-rider junior girls roster, was formed after the merger of two of the UK’s top development teams, Fensham and Tofauti, with Ineos Grenadiers stepping in from the start of 2026 as part of a partnership that will help develop young British talent.

The relationship with Ineos Grenadiers will enable all the riders on camsmajaco to benefit from the WorldTour squad’s expertise and equipment, with Pinarello bikes supplied throughout the season.

“The merger between the two teams ensures that there’s a British set-up that’s able to compete with the very best resourced and funded junior teams in the world. We have the support from a financial, educational and equipment point of view that puts our riders on a level playing field with any of the WorldTour-funded junior teams,” Mansel-Thomas said at the team’s launch.

“Bringing that level of support to the junior women puts them right at the front of the pack. They will probably be the best-supported junior women’s team in the world now. That can only be a good thing for British and Irish talent.”

The team’s roster is filled with promising young talent, including Lidl-Trek-bound Leon Atkins and junior British road champion Ruby Isaac. The team will compete across a domestic calendar this year, but according to Mansel-Thomas, who managed the Tofauti squad, the main focus will be on the European programme, with the primary aim of giving the riders the best opportunity to showcase their talents to WorldTour scouts.

The partnership with Ineos Grenadiers is a massive step for cycling in the UK, as the WorldTour team establishes ties with a domestic junior team and a women’s team for the first time in their history.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I’m really proud that we’re the first women’s team that they supported anywhere in the world. That’s really important for us, and it’s a really good sign of Ineos’ plans for the future. It’s good to see. They’ve had their challenges over the last few years, and it’s good to see them take a long-term view of how they can get back to where they’ve been,” Mansel-Thomas said.

“For us to be that trusted partner in the UK is a massive validation and a sign that we’ve done things right over the years. It will help the riders. It’s an inspiration for them because that’s what they aspire to be part of.”

Alice Wood mentoring

(Image credit: George Coppock Photography)

The Camsmajaco management will include Alice Wood [née Barnes] this year, with the former British road champion taking on the role of sports director and mentor for the junior team.

Wood was a DS on the team last year for a handful of races, but in 2026, she will take on more responsibility while retaining her TV commentary duties.

“The role is a DS and mentor. I was a DS last year but was only able to get to a couple of races because of other work with commentary. In my mentor role, I’ll be working with three of the girls and one of the boys to pass on my knowledge and be a familiar face so they can ask questions, because that’s what junior riders need to do. I’ll be that person that I hope that they can reach out to,” she said.

Wood was present at the team launch and is keen to put her experience and knowledge to good use. The British rider enjoyed a successful career, including five seasons in the Women’s WorldTour before hanging up her wheels at the end of 2024.

“The fact that this is a junior team really made me want to do it because it feels like there’s a lot of knowledge that I can pass on to the riders. I can give a lot back, and a lot of people have helped me in my career and I wanted to give back as much as possible,” Wood said.