Fancy being coached by a world champion? Lizzie Deignan launches cycling training service with husband

Deignan Performance sees Lizzie and Philip combine to offer expertise

Lizzie Deignan at home
Lizzie Deignan has launched a coaching service alongside her husband Philip, offering a "personal and bespoke" plan for each rider.

Deignan Performance will provide athletes at every level with world-class cycling coaching in order to unlock their potential, according to the website.

"Joining forces with Philip to create Deignan Performance was the obvious next step. We will work together to deliver every rider we coach a personal and bespoke experience…

Plans cost £120 a month for a developing rider, and £160 for adults. Included in the latter is an initial consultation, a premium TrainingPeaks account, filing analysis every other day, ongoing mentorship, tactical and fuelling strategy support, open communication, test analysis and zone setting, and dynamic plan adjustments.

​"At Deignan Performance, we don't believe in tiered service levels. Every athlete on our program receives access to the full breadth of our knowledge, experience, and dedication. We're excited to work with you, regardless of where you are in your cycling journey."

