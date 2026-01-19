Fancy being coached by a world champion? Lizzie Deignan launches cycling training service with husband

Lizzie Deignan has launched a coaching service alongside her husband Philip, offering a "personal and bespoke" plan for each rider.

Deignan Performance will provide athletes at every level with world-class cycling coaching in order to unlock their potential, according to the website.

Lizzie Deignan retired in 2025 after a career which saw her win the UCI World Championships road race, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, La Course by Le Tour de France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and more. Her husband, Philip, retired at the end of 2018 after a career as largely a climbing domestique.

In a post on Instagram, Lizzie Deignan wrote: "After coaching myself to a World title and [an] Olympic medal I took a break to have our daughter Orla. In that time I realised I needed to share the load, thats when I started working with Philip. Together we won the WorldTour, two Monuments and, most importantly, happiness and balance at the top of my game.

"Eyeru Tesfoam approached me in 2024 seeking guidance and support for her bid to compete in Paris for the Refugee Olympic Team. Being on the start line together is one of my fondest Olympic memories and was the start of my desire to coach.

"Joining forces with Philip to create Deignan Performance was the obvious next step. We will work together to deliver every rider we coach a personal and bespoke experience…

"A beginner? A professional? A new mum navigating your return to fitness? Or a rider looking to create new goals and find out your true potential? We would love to hear from you!"

Plans cost £120 a month for a developing rider, and £160 for adults. Included in the latter is an initial consultation, a premium TrainingPeaks account, filing analysis every other day, ongoing mentorship, tactical and fuelling strategy support, open communication, test analysis and zone setting, and dynamic plan adjustments.

According to the site: "We offer one comprehensive coaching package because we believe every athlete deserves our absolute best. Whether you're a promising young rider, an enthusiastic amateur pursuing personal goals, or a professional athlete competing at the highest level, you'll receive the same level of attention, expertise, and commitment that has contributed to World Championship victories and Grand Tour success.

​"At Deignan Performance, we don't believe in tiered service levels. Every athlete on our program receives access to the full breadth of our knowledge, experience, and dedication. We're excited to work with you, regardless of where you are in your cycling journey."

Those interested are invited to visit www.deignanperformance.com.

