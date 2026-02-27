'The racing season only really starts with the Omloop Nieuwsblad' – Lotte Kopecky to start year at Opening Weekend, reveals spring schedule

Kopecky to race Vuelta España Femenina in May

Lotte Kopecky
Lotte Kopecky has said 'the racing season only really starts with the Omloop Nieuwsblad" as she prepares to make her season debut at Opening Weekend.

The SD Worx-Protime rider, a former winner at Omloop, revealed her spring schedule on Thursday, which concludes with a first appearance since 2022 at the Vuelta España Femenina.

A European champion on the track, she will then head to the UCI World Cup in Hong Kong in April, before appearing back on the road at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. She will then tackle the Vuelta in May.

