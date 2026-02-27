The Friday cycling quiz: Opening weekend
No matter how much everyone has been enjoying the warm sunshine of the early season stage races around the world, what everyone has really been waiting for is the start of the classics. As of this coming weekend attention turns away from the sun drenched tarmac of the middle east and southern Europe and shifts to northern Europe where narrow roads, cobbles and Belgian Toothpaste are the order of the day.
March and April is classics season, and the majority of the biggest races in this period take place in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. Opening Weekend sees the double header of Omloop Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and the first real sign of how the classics are going to shape up.
So today's quiz tests your knowledge of these classic races, where, despite the usual rain and single digit temperatures, Belgian cycling fans will be out in force. Hup hup!
