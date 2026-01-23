The Friday Cycling Quiz - match the climb to the early season race
They may not match Mont Ventoux in severity or fame, but the early season races often have classic climbs of their own: but do you know which race they feature in?
The organisers of the Tour Down Under had to scrap the use of Willunga Hill this year due to the risk of bush fires in the region as Southern Australia endures yet another blisteringly hot summer. Willunga Hill on the outskirts of Adelaide has been the race's decisive point virtually every year with Richie Porte winning there so often that he was named the King of Willunga Hill.
Last year it was Jhonatan Narváez of UAE who sealed the win at the top of the 1.8 mile climb, and the year before that Stephen Williams cemented his GC win there by finishing second to a flying Oscar Onley. The climb has become synonymous with the race, as so many do. From the Poggio at Milan-San Remo to La Redoute in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, many of the world's biggest races have their history written on the slops of a classic climb.
But can you match the below climbs to the races they appear in? Some are better known than others, but all are decisive in their own way, and if not unique to the race we've matched them with, it is the race that has made the climb famous. Or perhaps that's the other way around.
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
