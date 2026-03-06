Friday cycling quiz: Strade Bianche

Never has a race gained a reputation as fast as Strade Bianche. The one-day race is younger than many people realise (see question number 1), as the gravel roads it covers give the appearance of a route that could have only been concieved years ago.

While most new races take decades to establish themselves on the UCI calendar, Strade Bianche was an instant hit with a peloton that instantly recognised both the challenge it posed and the visuals it created.

But how much do you know about this race, and the part of Italy it takes place in? Take our quiz to find out.

