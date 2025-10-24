The Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know track cycling?
Test your track cycling knowledge with our latest weekly quiz
This Friday afternoon marks the halfway point of the 2025 UCI Track World Championships in Chile, which is as good a reason as any to put your velodrome knowledge to the test.
Do you know how the Madison got its name? Can you list all the reigning world champions? Do you know the shortest distance around an Olympic velodrome? If so, well done – those questions aren't in this 10-part quiz, but you'll stand in good stead for a strong mark.
Previous Friday cycling quizzes
Test your knowledge of the sport with our previous quizzes.
>> Name the rider by their bike
>> How well do you know Lombardia?
>> 2025/2026 transfer season
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
