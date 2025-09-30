No slowing up for Tadej Pogačar, a changing of the guard, viva Kigali and more: Five things we learned from the Rwanda World Championships

Another UCI Road World Championships done and dusted. There was a time when it looked as though it might not even happen – in Rwanda at least.

But it did, and after a week of eye-catching racing that introduced us to a nation that many of us were completely unfamiliar with – as well as world-beating riders that we were previously unfamiliar with – we have a whole bunch of new champions

We take a look at some of the key takeaways from a memorable week.

1. Tadej Pogačar shows no sign of easing up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his rather humiliating catch-and-pass at the hands of Remco Evenepoel in the time trial earlier in the week, you might be forgiven for wondering whether Tadej Pogačar had arrived at this Worlds a tad undercooked.

Not a chance. The road race saw the Slovenian four-time Tour de France winner doing what he does best, attacking so far out that for any other rider you'd assume it was doomed to fail – and holding out to the finish.

I sympathise with those who find the Eddy Merckx comparisons rather tiresome, but Pogi's year-on-year ability to win all season long in any race you name (he won the UAE Tour in February, Strade Bianche in March), means he really is one of the only modern riders to get close to the Cannibal's feats.

2. Are we seeing a change of the elite women's guard?

This year saw the first elite women's road race that didn't feature either Lotte Kopecky or a member of the Dutch team on it in 11 years.

Since 2014 when, ironically, Kigali favourite Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took the title, the Worlds has pretty much belonged to the flatland countries. The only time that it has been won by a country other than the Netherlands or Belgium was at Leuven in 2021, when Elisa Balsamo was the victor. Marianne Vos took silver, though.

This time round, the picture had more of a 'new countries' hue to it, with Canada, New Zealand and Spain making up the top three. OK, Kopecky wasn't there – but the Dutch team was a strong one, placing two riders in the top-10 – Rejanne Markus (5th) and Demi Vollering (8th).

A changing of the guard? Too early to say. But just like the Worlds venue itself, it was certainly a break from tradition.

3. Ben Healy caps off a superb year: what next?

This year will be remembered by the Irishman as a fine vintage. It began with an impressive Classics campaign that saw him finish fourth at Strade Bianche and third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The he moved on to the Tour de France where he won his first stage and smashed his personal best to finish ninth overall.

No doubt he would rather have been standing on the top step of the podium, but when the dust has settled Healy will regard third place at the World Championship as a superb way to cap of the season.

Who knows what new heights his results this year will inspire the 25-year-old on to next season.

4. Kigali does a great World Championships

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking of World Championship locations, fans around the globe watched with a mixture of curiosity, excitement and anticipation as the events got underway in a country – a continent – that we have never seen host a road cycling event of this size.

Cycling is a traditional sport with a tendency to change slowly. However, it feels as though it is slowly becoming more progressive.

For longtime fans, seeing the Worlds held in a location where the passion for bikes is so obvious – in the fans and in the riders who came from all over Africa to make up a third of competitors – is an exciting and beautiful thing.

These championships have showcased Rwanda and Africa's cycling passion to the world – now it's time for the sport, and the continent, to build on that.

5. The future is reassuringly bright for British fans

Any British bike racing fan who can remember the Nineties will remember a time when home-nation riders to cheer on to international victory were thin on the ground (there were exceptions of course – chapeau Chris Boardman and Max Sciandri among others).

But with the future in mind it's always reassuring to see young Brits doing well on the world stage, and this Worlds was no exception. The junior men's road race in particular gave us plenty to celebrate, with three riders in the top-five: winner Harry Hudson, Max Hinds (fourth – and also fifth in the ITT) and Matthew Peace (fifth).

Then there was Under-23 women's time trial winner Zoe Bäckstedt, who led home a field that included Millie Couzens in sixth place. In the Under-23 men's time trial Callum Thornley – signed for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for next season – was fifth, with Erin Boothman fifth in the junior women's time trial.

Lots to be optimistic about for British fans.