No change to Rwanda World Championships planned after violence breaks out on border with DR Congo, UCI says

World governing body 'closely monitoring' situation in east Africa with showpiece event set to visit Rwanda in September

David Lappartient, UCI President, and Tadej Pogacar
UCI President David Lappartient with Tadej Pogačar at last September's road World Championships in Zurich
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
There are currently no plans to relocate the Rwanda World Championships after the outbreak of an armed conflict on the east African country’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UCI has said.

The situation has drastically escalated after the M23 rebel group seized control of the city of Goma, leading the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, to state that his country will respond to the attack, potentially leading to the wider spread of violence in the region. A report in The Guardian on Monday said that the M23 rebel group is backed by Rwanda, although this is officially denied.

